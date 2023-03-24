Los Angeles schools, union leaders reach deal after strike ROBERT JABLON, Associated Press March 24, 2023 Updated: March 24, 2023 9:37 p.m.
1 of6 SEIU workers, teachers and supporters picket at Mclay Street and Foothill Blvd in San Fernando, Calif., Thursday, March 23, 2023, on the third day of a strike by SEIU and supported by UTLA for higher wages for Angeles Unified School District support staff. The 3-day strike left thousands of students out of class. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP) David Crane/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Unified School District and union leaders said Friday they reached a deal on pay raises for bus drivers, custodians and other support staff after a three-day strike that shut down the nation's second-largest school system.
The deal includes a series of retroactive raises going back to 2021 as well as pay bumps this coming July and January that will collectively hike worker pay by about 30%, said Max Arias, executive director of SEIU Local 99.