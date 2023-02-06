'Loophole' excuses WHO officials accused of misconduct

LONDON (AP) — A confidential U.N. report into the alleged missteps by senior World Health Organization staffers in the way they handled a sexual misconduct case during an Ebola outbreak in Congo found their response didn't violate the agency’s policies because of what some officials described as a “loophole” in how WHO defines victims of such behavior.
The report, which was submitted to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus last month and wasn't released publicly, was obtained by The Associated Press. WHO hasn't publicly described the report’s contents.