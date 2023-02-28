Lawyer: Steve Bannon-linked border wall nonprofit is defunct

NEW YORK (AP) — We Build the Wall, the nonprofit prosecutors say Steve Bannon worked with to dupe donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S. southern border, is effectively out of business and can't afford to defend itself in a New York fraud case, a lawyer for the organization said Tuesday.
Justin Weddle, seeking to be removed from the case, told a judge that the last member of We Build the Wall’s board is resigning and that the entity has racked up a “significant outstanding bill” for legal services and that he has "no prospect of getting paid.”