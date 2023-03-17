Lamont makes state commitment to improve access to child care: 'absolutely vital' for working families

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
RIDGEFIELD — After touring on-site child-care classrooms at the U.S. headquarters of Boehringer Ingelheim on Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont made a commitment to improve access to child care for working families across the state.
"It's about opportunity. We're never going to get this state going again unless everybody has the opportunity to work," Lamont said as he signed an executive order to develop a strategic plan to address child care. "We have tens of thousands of folks, often single parents, often moms who can't get back in the workforce, and that's why child care is so absolutely vital to what we've got to do."