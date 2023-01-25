Danbury veterinarian dies at 39, leaving behind six-week-old son: 'She had a quiet confidence'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

RIDGEFIELD — For over five years, Kristin Sobel (Boyd) was a familiar face to area pet owners who brought their animals to Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital in Danbury. In a letter sent to clients on Jan. 18, Noah's Ark wrote Sobel was devoted to all animals and “provided the best care for every single one of her patients and their pet owners."

Sobel, a resident of Ridgefield, died Dec. 31 at the age of 39. She left behind a husband and six-week-old son, as well as her Marek and Krystyna Sobel and extended family. The state medical examiner's office and Nuvance Health told Hearst Connecticut Media on Monday they're unable to provide a cause of death.

Jeffrey Boyd, Kristin Sobel's husband, said his late wife’s face and smile are among the first things that come to mind when he thinks of her, as well as her compassion, her humanity and her ability to relate to other people. He said he and Kristin were introduced by a veterinarian friend whom Kristin interned with, and they went on their first date on Dec. 31, 2014.

On top of remembering her sense of adventure with trying new foods on that date, Boyd said, “On that night in 2014, we kind of realized separately, quietly, that this was the big one.”

The couple married in September of 2017, and her husband described their son, Andrew Owen Boyd, as “a very content, happy little boy.”

Sobel's colleagues and clients said they are extremely saddened by her death.

“Anyone who met Dr. Sobel during her more than five years at Noah’s Ark knew that she was an outstanding and dedicated veterinarian,” Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital wrote. “All of us who love and had the honor of working with Dr. Sobel at Noah’s Ark are stunned by this heartbreaking and sudden tragedy. Dr. Sobel will be missed immensely by everyone at Noah’s Ark and all those in the community whom she made special connections with during her time at the practice.”

Her clients also described a committed veterinarian.

“While my cat Enzo wasn’t her patient for very long, I really valued having her as his vet," said Danbury resident Alicia Ghio, one of Sobel’s clients. "She was so kind and caring, not only with Enzo, but also with me as a nervous pet owner … She was patient and took time to go over things with me.”

Veronica Duve of Danbury, another client, said, “Dr. Sobel not only took great care of all my cats, but her expertise enabled my family to have our most beloved cat with us for 19 1/2 years. Dr. Sobel’s passing is a huge loss for many.”

'A quiet confidence'

Born in Springfield, Mass., Sobel earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She attended graduate school at St. George’s University in Grenada, West Indies, and earned her doctorate in veterinary medicine from the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore.

Following Sobel's graduation from veterinary school, she completed a one-year small animal medicine and surgical internship at Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston, Mass. She practiced at Randolph Animal Hospital in Randolph, Mass., before moving to Connecticut.

Jeffrey Boyd said Kristin went through a lot to become a veterinarian.

“She sacrificed a lot, financially, but also in terms of time and stress,” he said. “She traveled all the way to Grenada to go to veterinarian school… she did all that on her own, but the sacrifice in the present moment for her potential reward to her future self is pretty remarkable.”

She became a resident of Ridgefield and began working at Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital in May of 2018.

Jeffrey Boyd said he’ll tell Andrew his mother was a very happy person.

“She had a quiet confidence about herself,” he said. “She had an enormous amount of strength that was all internal and she didn’t need to show it to anybody, but it was there… She never complained. She gave all of herself into everything she did and if she had a bad day at work, she’d recuperate with a strenuous hike or just by thinking about and doing simple things that made her happy.”

Contributions in Kristin Sobel's memory may be made to Ridgefield Operation Animal Rescue (ROAR) or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).