Danbury veterinarian dies at 39, leaving behind six-week-old son: 'She had a quiet confidence'

RIDGEFIELD — For over five years, Kristin Sobel (Boyd) was a familiar face to area pet owners who brought their animals to Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital in Danbury. In a letter sent to clients on Jan. 18, Noah's Ark wrote Sobel was devoted to all animals and “provided the best care for every single one of her patients and their pet owners."
Sobel, a resident of Ridgefield, died Dec. 31 at the age of 39. She left behind a husband and six-week-old son, as well as her Marek and Krystyna Sobel and extended family. The state medical examiner's office and Nuvance Health told Hearst Connecticut Media on Monday they're unable to provide a cause of death.