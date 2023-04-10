Justice Department calls abortion pill order 'unprecedented'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department on Monday called a Texas court ruling that would halt approval of the most commonly used method of abortion in the U.S. “extraordinary and unprecedented” while asking a federal appeals court to put the decision on hold.

The request to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was filed just days after conflicting court rulings over the legality of the abortion medication mifepristone put in doubt access to the drug that has been widely available for more than 20 years.