Judge hikes bail for Army vet accused of threat to synagogue

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A courtroom outburst by a man accused of telephoning threats to “shoot up” a Southern Nevada synagogue prompted a judge to increase his bail on Wednesday, despite the man’s father’s account that his son is a military veteran with “a mental issue” resulting from head injuries.
Michael Sanchez, 37, blurted out a complaint about “false information being presented on both sides about my issues” before Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini told him she was increasing his bail amount from $20,000 to $100,000.