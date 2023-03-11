HKO-WHL-Sums-Tri-City-Seattle

Thunderbirds 6, Americans 3 First Period 1. Seattle, Myatovic 26 (Hanzel, Davidson) 5:01. 2. Tri-City, Mechura 22 (McMillan) 14:45 (pp). 3. Seattle, Davidson 36 (Lambert, Korchinski) 16:48 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Allan Sea (high sticking) 13:53; Belton Tc (tripping) 16:01; Mynio Sea (holding) 17:32; Korchinski Sea (roughing) 20:00. Second Period 4. Seattle, Lambert 13 (Guenther, Allan) 1:24. 5. Tri-City, Bell 22 (Belton) 19:33. Penalties \u2014 Mechura Tc (hooking) 1:00; Lambert Sea (face off violation) 19:54. Third Period 6. Tri-City, Belton 12 (Lajoie, Gavin) 1:59. 7. Seattle, Ciona 27 (Lambert, Schaefer) 11:49. 8. Seattle, Davidson 37 (Korchinski, Prokop) 13:41. 9. Seattle, Davidson 38 (Myatovic, Schaefer) 18:25 (en). Penalties \u2014 None. Shots on goal by Tri-City 13 10 8 _ 31 Seattle 9 14 12 _ 35 Goal \u2014 Tri-City: Avakyan (L, ). Seattle: Ratzlaff (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Tri-City: 1-4; Seattle: 1-2. Referees \u2014 Bryan Bourdon, Jeff Ingram. Linesmen \u2014 Nick Bilko, Mitchell Gibbs. Attendance \u2014 3,766 at Seattle.