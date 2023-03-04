HKO-WHL-Sums-Swift Current-Edmonton

Broncos 8, Oil Kings 0

First Period

1. Swift Current, Hvidston 18 (Pickering, Filmon) 4:10 (pp).

2. Swift Current, Davies 17 (McGinley) 8:21.

Penalties — Finnie Edm (roughing) 3:48; Hoffrogge Edm (high sticking) 14:29.

Second Period

3. Swift Current, Filmon 40 (Ward, Hvidston) 14:59 (pp).

Penalties — Birnie Sc (tripping) 6:19; Edmonton bench (too many men, served by Seitz) 14:50; Wyrostok Sc, Cadieux Edm (major, major-fighting) 18:12; Davies Sc (kneeing) 19:43.

Third Period

4. Swift Current, Hvidston 19 (unassisted) 0:16 (sh).

5. Swift Current, Wyrostok 21 (Birnie, McGinley) 3:41 (pp).

6. Swift Current, Lewis 6 (Caswell, Pickering) 8:46.

7. Swift Current, Birnie 16 (Ward, Pickering) 13:27.

8. Swift Current, Ward 1 (Gabriel, Mistelbacher) 15:15.

Penalties — Melnyk Edm (roughing) 3:32; Englot Sc, Finnie Edm (major, major-fighting) 16:20.

Shots on goal by

Swift Current 13 17 20 _ 50 Edmonton 6 10 8 _ 24

Goal — Swift Current: Rocha (W, ). Edmonton: Hay (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 3-4; Edmonton: 0-2.

Referees — Curtis Johanson, Troy Murray. Linesmen — Scott Fulmer, Dylan Leaney.

Attendance — 7,072 at Edmonton.