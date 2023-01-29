HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Portland

Winterhawks 4, Chiefs 3 (OT) First Period 1. Spokane, Brinson 2 (Hayes, Crampton) 14:33. Penalties \u2014 Gudelj Spo (tripping) 0:44; O'Brien Por (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 2:17; De Luca Spo (inter. on goaltender) 2:17; Nguyen Por (slashing) 10:54; Weinstein Spo (high sticking) 15:11; Alscher Por (tripping) 19:23. Second Period 2. Portland, Stefan 18 (Lucius, Cagnoni) 9:27 (pp). 3. Spokane, Hayes 10 (De Luca) 18:12. Penalties \u2014 Gudelj Spo (holding) 1:33; Lane Spo (cross checking) 9:16; Stefan Por (slashing) 19:48. Third Period 4. Spokane, Catton 14 (De Luca, Wiles) 1:27 (pp). 5. Portland, McCleary 11 (Cagnoni, Stefan) 14:31. 6. Portland, Lucius 5 (Fromm-Delorme, Stefan) 19:43. Penalties \u2014 None. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Shots on goal by Spokane 13 5 4 6 _ 28 Portland 16 15 11 3 _ 45 Goal \u2014 Spokane: Michaluk (45 shots, 41 saves). Portland: Giannuzzi (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Spokane: 1-3; Portland: 1-4. Referees \u2014 Troy Murray, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen \u2014 Erik Freeman, Toby Wolfe. Attendance \u2014 4,955 at Portland.