HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Everett

Chiefs 4, Silvertips 3 (SO) First Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Parr Spo, Whittle Evt (major, major-fighting) 1:46; Roest Evt (high sticking) 7:24; Crampton Spo (hooking) 11:03. Second Period 1. Everett, Pelletier 13 (Whittle, Heslop) 10:12. Penalties \u2014 Jamieson Evt (slashing) 1:16; Cheveldayoff Spo, Petruk Evt (major, major-fighting) 10:22; Crampton Spo, Lane Spo, Grouette Evt (roughing) 15:34; Jamieson Evt (boarding) 18:52. Third Period 2. Everett, Hemmerling 19 (Sutter, Heslop) 3:59. 3. Everett, Roest 29 (Hemmerling) 6:49. 4. Spokane, Hayes 15 (McIsaac, Catton) 10:36. 5. Spokane, Catton 16 (Bertholet, Gross) 10:52. 6. Spokane, Hayes 16 (Wiles, Catton) 15:22. Penalties \u2014 Woodward Evt (inter. on goaltender) 12:46. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 De Luca Spo (interference) 1:06. Shootout \u2014 Spokane wins 4-3 Everett: Roest goal, Hemmerling miss, Pelletier goal, Berezowski goal, Heslop miss. Spokane: Hayes miss, Catton goal, De Luca goal, Streek goal, Bertholet goal. Shots on goal by Spokane 7 4 14 1 _ 27 Everett 12 15 16 7 _ 50 Goal \u2014 Spokane: Michaluk (W, ). Everett: Palmer (7 shots, 7 saves). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Spokane: 0-4; Everett: 0-3. Referees \u2014 Jeff Ingram, Jackson Kozari. Linesmen \u2014 Eric McLaughlin. Attendance \u2014 7,993 at Everett.