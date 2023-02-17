HKO-WHL-Sums-Regina-Prince Albert

Raiders 6, Pats 5

First Period

1. Regina, Suzdalev 29 (unassisted) 4:37.

2. Regina, Howe 25 (Bedard, Svozil) 8:52 (pp).

3. Prince Albert, Dube 5 (Boucher, Kovacs) 12:44.

4. Regina, Bedard 49 (Berge, Spencer) 19:30.

Penalties — Oiring Pa (hooking) 8:32; Boucher Pa (high sticking) 15:54.

Second Period

5. Prince Albert, Anderson 10 (Crocker) 3:47.

6. Prince Albert, Ritchie 15 (Oiring, Kosior) 6:28 (pp).

7. Prince Albert, Sorensen 19 (Ritchie, Kosior) 7:59 (pp).

8. Regina, Bedard 50 (Brown, Valis) 17:01 (pp).

Penalties — Vaughan Reg (interference) 5:34; Howe Reg (hooking) 7:05; Prince Albert bench (too many men, served by Ritchie) 10:46; Brown Reg (hooking) 12:28; Anderson Pa (holding) 15:43; Anderson Pa (charging) 19:37; Herman Pa (tripping) 20:00.

Third Period

9. Regina, Suzdalev 30 (Svozil, Bedard) 1:30 (pp).

10. Prince Albert, Martin 1 (Christensen, Lodewyk) 5:19.

11. Prince Albert, Oiring 9 (Stanick) 9:19.

Penalties — Anderson Pa (high sticking) 11:38; Howe Reg (holding opp. stick) 12:20; Whitehead Reg (tripping) 13:58.

Shots on goal by

Regina 15 5 17 _ 37 Prince Albert 7 13 11 _ 31

Goal — Regina: Sim (L, ). Prince Albert: Hildebrand (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Regina: 3-7; Prince Albert: 2-5.

Referees — Bob Millette, Brody McGrath. Linesmen — Brayden Glynn, Tanner McGregor.

Attendance — 3,299 at Prince Albert.