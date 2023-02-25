Skip to main content Turn off refresh
HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Victoria

Cougars 6, Royals 5 (OT)

First Period

1. Victoria, Zemlak 3 (Patton, Trembecky) 0:29.

2. Prince George, Thornton 15 (Wheatcroft) 9:59.

3. Victoria, Kipkie 6 (Schuurman) 14:07.

Penalties — Schuurman Vic (interference) 6:07; Wheatcroft Pg, Kipkie Vic (roughing) 10:19; Wiebe Pg, Trembecky Vic (major, major-fighting) 13:04.

Second Period

4. Victoria, Kipkie 7 (Patton, Gannon) 4:19 (pp).

5. Victoria, Trembecky 9 (Sapousek) 10:39.

6. Prince George, Samson 14 (Heidt, Ziemmer) 11:16.

7. Prince George, Kmec 7 (unassisted) 11:41.

Penalties — Dumanski Pg (slashing) 3:35.

Third Period

8. Prince George, Wheatcroft 37 (Samson, Thornton) 11:11 (pp).

9. Victoria, Spizawka 1 (Thacker) 12:31.

10. Prince George, Wheatcroft 38 (Heidt, Samson) 16:28.

Penalties — Samson Pg (boarding) 1:16; Dubinsky Pg (boarding) 5:50; Hodson Vic (tripping) 9:43.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Prince George 15 16 10 3 _ 44
Victoria 10 13 10 1 _ 34

Goal — Prince George: Young (W, ). Victoria: Holt (44 shots, 38 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince George: 1-2; Victoria: 1-3.

Referees — Bryan Bourdon, Mark Pearce. Linesmen — Cole Cooke, Nathan Van Oosten.

Attendance — 3,280 at Victoria.

