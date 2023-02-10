HKO-WHL-Sums-Medicine Hat-Lethbridge

Hurricanes 3, Tigers 0 First Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Renas Let (tripping) 2:15; Bocharov Mh (tripping) 5:25; Smythe Mh (tripping) 13:05. Second Period 1. Lethbridge, Shepard 18 (Jones, Bentham) 3:28 (sh). 2. Lethbridge, Wilke 1 (Renas, Edwards) 9:53. Penalties \u2014 Smith Let (high sticking) 2:14; Bentham Let (tripping) 11:36; Shepard Let (high sticking) 15:38; Wiesblatt Mh (elbowing) 15:38. Third Period 3. Lethbridge, Laventure 18 (Shepard, Arntsen) 10:07 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Astashevich Let (interference) 1:39; Smythe Mh (cross checking) 4:29; Hodass Mh, Bentham Let (roughing) 8:30; Parsons Mh (hooking) 9:29; Smith Mh, Renas Let (slashing) 19:08. Shots on goal by Medicine Hat 9 13 7 _ 29 Lethbridge 8 6 10 _ 24 Goal \u2014 Medicine Hat: May (L, ). Lethbridge: Thomson (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Medicine Hat: 0-4; Lethbridge: 1-4. Referees \u2014 Brayden Arcand, Brody McGrath. Linesmen \u2014 David Gilfoy. Attendance \u2014 3,912 at Lethbridge.