HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Swift Current

Blazers 6, Broncos 3 First Period 1. Kamloops, Hofer 35 (Minten, Masters) 11:52 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Ward Sc (hooking) 2:09; Ward Sc (delay of game) 11:36; Seminoff Kam (tripping) 12:25; Ward Sc (hooking) 15:58. Second Period 2. Kamloops, Stankoven 28 (Seminoff, Bankier) 4:00. 3. Kamloops, Ferster 7 (Seminoff, Stankoven) 8:21 (pp). 4. Kamloops, Levis 15 (Minten) 12:55. 5. Kamloops, Hofer 36 (Ferster) 15:01. Penalties \u2014 Kuefler Kam, Davies Sc (roughing) 7:11; Englot Sc (boarding) 8:02; Davies Sc (hooking) 10:50; Kuefler Kam, Pickering Sc (roughing) 18:16. Third Period 6. Swift Current, Filmon 34 (McGinley, Hvidston) 0:27. 7. Swift Current, Hvidston 17 (Ward) 3:30. 8. Swift Current, Lewis 5 (McGinley, McNutt) 10:06. 9. Kamloops, Levis 16 (Demek) 16:31. Penalties \u2014 Kuefler Kam (roughing) 4:33. Shots on goal by Kamloops 24 18 11 _ 53 Swift Current 9 8 12 _ 29 Goal \u2014 Kamloops: Ernst (W, ). Swift Current: Dyck (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Kamloops: 2-4; Swift Current: 0-2. Referees \u2014 Adam Bloski, Mike Langin. Linesmen \u2014 Aiden Penner, Andrew Sawatsky. Attendance \u2014 1,983 at Swift Current.