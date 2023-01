HKO-WHL-Sums-Calgary-Edmonton

Oil Kings 3, Hitmen 0

First Period

1. Edmonton, Hodnett 8 (unassisted) 3:27.

2. Edmonton, Seitz 2 (unassisted) 4:28.

Penalties — Fiddler-Schultz Cgy (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 4:46; Fiddler-Schultz Cgy, Kovacevic Edm (major, major-fighting) 4:46; Edmonton bench (too many men, served by Miller) 9:00; Muranov Cgy (hooking) 11:14; Boyko Edm (high sticking) 12:37.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Alcos Edm (high sticking) 11:15; Seitz Edm (tripping) 13:33; Finnie Edm (tripping) 14:42; Hoilett Cgy, Kowalyk Edm (roughing) 20:00.

Third Period

3. Edmonton, Boyko 12 (unassisted) 19:10 (en).

Penalties — Pederson Edm (delay of game) 10:14; Miller Edm (holding) 16:46; Galloway Cgy, Port Edm (roughing) 20:00.

Shots on goal by

Calgary 13 18 13 _ 44 Edmonton 14 8 8 _ 30

Goal — Calgary: Peters (L, ). Edmonton: Hay (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Calgary: 0-7; Edmonton: 0-2.

Referees — Bobby Jo Love, Bob Millette. Linesmen — Scott Kramers, Dylan Leaney.

Attendance — 4,853 at Edmonton.