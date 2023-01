HKO-WHL-Sums-Brandon-Moose Jaw

Warriors 5, Wheat Kings 1

First Period

1. Brandon, Anderson 11 (Ritchie, Hyland) 1:23.

Penalties — Dowhaniuk Mj (high sticking) 17:51.

Second Period

2. Moose Jaw, Lolacher 10 (Rysavy, Dowhaniuk) 14:08 (pp).

Penalties — Ritchie Bdn (boarding) 12:09; Moose Jaw bench (too many men, served by Calvert) 15:17.

Third Period

3. Moose Jaw, Calvert 27 (Mateychuk, Alarie) 7:36.

4. Moose Jaw, Korczak 19 (Wanner) 12:59.

5. Moose Jaw, Korczak 20 (Dowhaniuk, Alarie) 13:58.

6. Moose Jaw, Lolacher 11 (Mateychuk, Yager) 16:19.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Brandon 14 9 10 _ 33 Moose Jaw 7 14 12 _ 33

Goal — Brandon: Bjarnason (L, ). Moose Jaw: Ungar (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Brandon: 0-2; Moose Jaw: 1-1.

Referees — Josh Grimm, Bryce Sebastian. Linesmen — Kaden Fiacco, Tarrington Wyonzek.

Attendance — 2,806 at Moose Jaw.