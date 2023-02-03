WHL

All Times Local

Eastern Conference

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Red Deer 47 33 10 1 3 180 122 70 Lethbridge 48 27 16 3 2 147 141 59 Calgary 47 23 17 5 2 161 147 53 Swift Current 46 22 21 1 2 155 175 47 Medicine Hat 48 19 21 7 1 174 169 46 Edmonton 46 7 36 3 0 91 219 17

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 43 36 6 1 0 198 113 73 Saskatoon 46 30 12 3 1 171 114 64 Moose Jaw 49 30 16 0 3 178 156 63 Regina 47 23 21 2 1 176 191 49 Brandon 46 19 21 6 0 141 161 44 Prince Albert 47 19 25 3 0 130 160 41

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 44 28 10 4 2 185 126 62 Prince George 44 19 21 4 0 168 174 42 Vancouver 46 18 22 4 2 128 166 42 Kelowna 44 15 26 3 0 133 157 33 Victoria 48 14 29 4 1 146 209 33

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Portland 46 34 9 2 1 189 137 71 Seattle 44 34 8 1 1 187 110 70 Tri-City 45 24 16 4 1 184 171 53 Everett 46 23 22 1 0 157 168 47 Spokane 45 9 32 2 2 136 229 22

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Tuesday's results

Saskatoon 2 Brandon 1 (OT)

Red Deer 6 Regina 5 (OT)

Prince Albert 6 Victoria 3

Seattle 4 Swift Current 2

Wednesday's results

Winnipeg 5 Saskatoon 3

Lethbridge 4 Moose Jaw 1

Regina 6 Calgary 5 (SO)

Prince Albert 4 Vancouver 1

Kamloops 5 Portland 1

Tri-City 6 Swift Current 1

Friday's results

Winnipeg at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Regina at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Portland at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Swift Current at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Everett at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's games

Edmonton at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Prince George, 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Portland, 6 p.m.

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Everett, 6:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Red Deer at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Prince Albert at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Moose Jaw at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Brandon at Saskatoon, 4 p.m.

Regina at Medicine Hat, 4 p.m.

Tri-City at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Red Deer at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

Victoria at Kamloops, 5 p.m.

Spokane at Seattle, 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Edmonton at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Red Deer at Portland, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Edmonton at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 7:05 p.m.

