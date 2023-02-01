Georgia House aims to ease health insurance costs on schools

ATLANTA (AP) — House budget writers in Georgia want to shift $100 million into the state employee health plan to reduce the sting of health insurance premium increases for public school districts.
The House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday included that change as it voted to approve House Bill 18. It amends the state's budget, which ends June 30. House members are likely to vote on the amended budget Thursday, which includes $2.4 billion in additional spending after Gov. Brian Kemp bumped up projected revenue.