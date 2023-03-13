Flood problems grow as new storm heads toward California

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A levee break doubled in size Monday on a storm-swollen river in California's central coast, complicating repair efforts and spilling floodwaters into farmland and agricultural communities — even as yet another atmospheric river took aim at the swamped state.
The Pajaro River's levee rupture has grown to 300 feet (90 meters) since it failed late Friday, officials said. More than 8,500 people were evacuated.