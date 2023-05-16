Ridgefield third graders reenact 1800s education at one-room schoolhouse May 16, 2023 Updated: May 16, 2023 3:26 p.m.
1 of14 Darla Shaw, resident teacher, looks over at Logan Armstrong, who was helping her demonstrate a punishment technique, holding a book on your arms, during a new “Day in a One Room School House” project for Farmingville Elementary School Third Graders. Held in the West Lane School House. The project is headed by third grade teacher, Rebecca Talcott, resident teachers, Shaw and Betty Gray "BG" Brown, and director of the Peter Parley Schoolhouse, Sally Sanders. The Ridgefield Historical Society sponsors the project. Monday, May 15, 2023, Ridgefield, Conn. H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
RIDGEFIELD — Farmingville Elementary School third graders experienced what it'd be like to go to school in the 1800s by spending a day at a one-room schoolhouse.
The initiative, called "Day in a One Room School House Project," was led on Monday by third grade teacher Rebecca Talcott, resident teachers Darla
Shaw and BG. Brown, and Sally Sanders, director of the Peter Parley Schoolhouse.