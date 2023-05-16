Skip to main content Turn off refresh
News

Ridgefield third graders reenact 1800s education at one-room schoolhouse

Photo of Sandra Diamond Fox
Sandra Diamond Fox

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Darla Shaw, resident teacher, looks over at Logan Armstrong, who was helping her demonstrate a punishment technique, holding a book on your arms, during a new “Day in a One Room School House” project for Farmingville Elementary School Third Graders. Held in the West Lane School House. The project is headed by third grade teacher, Rebecca Talcott, resident teachers, Shaw and Betty Gray "BG" Brown, and director of the Peter Parley Schoolhouse, Sally Sanders. The Ridgefield Historical Society sponsors the project. Monday, May 15, 2023, Ridgefield, Conn.
1of14Darla Shaw, resident teacher, looks over at Logan Armstrong, who was helping her demonstrate a punishment technique, holding a book on your arms, during a new “Day in a One Room School House” project for Farmingville Elementary School Third Graders. Held in the West Lane School House. The project is headed by third grade teacher, Rebecca Talcott, resident teachers, Shaw and Betty Gray "BG" Brown, and director of the Peter Parley Schoolhouse, Sally Sanders. The Ridgefield Historical Society sponsors the project. Monday, May 15, 2023, Ridgefield, Conn.H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media

RIDGEFIELD —  Farmingville Elementary School third graders experienced what it'd be like to go to school in the 1800s by spending a day at a one-room schoolhouse. 

The initiative, called "Day in a One Room School House Project," was led on Monday by third grade teacher Rebecca Talcott, resident teachers Darla
Shaw and BG. Brown, and Sally Sanders, director of the Peter Parley Schoolhouse.

"The students really liked learning to write in script, doing math with wooden buttons, playing colonial games, (and) ringing the school bell," said Shaw, after the event.  

This program is part of the students' social studies curriculum on the history of Ridgefield.

Each child came with a new colonial name and brought a snack that had to come from colonial days.  They went home with a cloth bag with a small top to spin, a script writing lesson with a moral, an old postcard of the school, and a six-page copybook of colonial vocabulary, Shaw said.

Other activities included students marching in and bowing and curtseying, always standing and speaking in complete sentences, making an ABC book of what they learned, and having lessons in elocution, history, vocabulary and reading, math, penmanship, and geography. 

Students also came having memorized four verses of "Yankee Doodle Dandy," Shaw said.  

The Ridgefield Historical Society sponsored the project.

Photo of Sandra Diamond Fox
Written By
Sandra Diamond Fox
Sandra Fox is the editor of the Ridgefield Press and The New Milford Spectrum.