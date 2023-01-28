Only 1 school district is willing to accept Danbury students in CT's Open Choice program

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
DANBURY — As part of the state's approved Open Choice program, beginning in the fall, the city will send its first cohort of eight students to a neighboring school district. However, the district, Redding, is the only one in the Danbury area that has agreed participate in the program, whose primary goal is to reduce overcrowding in city schools and increase diversity in suburban ones.
While state and local leaders are pleased about Redding's participation, they expressed disappointment at the lack of interest in the other districts.