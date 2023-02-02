Dana Milbank's 'Fools On the Hill' scheduled for 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank is planning a book on the House of Representatives, and it will not be flattering.

Little, Brown and Company announced Thursday that Milbank's “Fools on the Hill” is scheduled for 2024, an election year. Milbank, whose previous books include “Smash Mouth: Two Years in the Gutter with Al Gore and George W. Bush” and “Homo Politicus: The Strange and Scary Tribes that Run Our Government," said in a statement he had assigned himself the job “of covering all the twists and turns in the Republican-controlled House.”