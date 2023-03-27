Jewelry maker opens gift shop in downtown Ridgefield that features local sellers, event space
1 of14 Lina Zhang, 45, is the owner of CY Collective on Bailey Ave in Ridgefield. The shop features her handmade jewelry and also promotes items from other local sellers. The shop will also be used as a space for people to host events, birthday parties, moms’ nights and other gatherings. Carol Kaliff/For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
7 of14 Tibetan pottery for sale at CY Collective on Bailey Ave in Ridgefield. Carol Kaliff/For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
RIDGEFIELD — Lina Zhang said she felt an energy in Ridgefield that was “almost like coming home” from the very first time she and her husband Dylan Miller visited the town.
“The energy was very comfortable,” said Zhang, who moved three years ago this month from Long Island to Ridgefield. “There was a feeling of coming together and helping out your neighbor, especially since we moved here during a difficult time in the pandemic.”