Jewelry maker opens gift shop in downtown Ridgefield that features local sellers, event space

RIDGEFIELD — Lina Zhang said she felt an energy in Ridgefield that was “almost like coming home” from the very first time she and her husband Dylan Miller visited the town.

“The energy was very comfortable,” said Zhang, who moved three years ago this month from Long Island to Ridgefield. “There was a feeling of coming together and helping out your neighbor, especially since we moved here during a difficult time in the pandemic.”

She said she and her husband want to give that same energy back to anyone who steps through the door of her new gift shop, CY Collective, which is scheduled to open next month at 1 Bailey Ave., home of the former gift shop Turkey Ridge, which closed in 2021 after 22 years in business.

On top of showcasing her own handmade jewelry, Zhang said she hopes to promote other businesses – including women-run businesses – on the shop’s shelves as a way to help “people who cannot open their own shop.”

“We were inspired by a lot of the nonprofits in town, such as Prospector Theater, and the work they do for the benefit of the town,” Zhang said. “We want to help local sellers get their products out there and help them to grow.”

CY Collective had a soft opening on March 8 and will hold a grand opening on April 12.

Zhang said the shop’s shelves are “pretty much full right now” with jewelry, kits, plants and other wares, adding she’s looking for home decoration items as well as children’s and baby items. She said she and Miller will also showcase other businesses’ products on social media to boost the different businesses.

Zhang said the shop will also be used as a space for people to host events, birthday parties, moms’ nights and other gatherings.

Zhang said she entered the business scene by selling her jewelry at street fairs and other venues. She said she had her own jewelry shop in Flushing and Roslyn, N.Y., and started her own wholesale business, Lina’s Shop, after COVID-19.

Zhang said she met Miller when he was living at Palpung Thubten Choling Monastery, a Buddhist temple in Wappingers Falls, N.Y. Miller, who helps with the shop, is the chief operating officer of 068 Magazine, RPAC Art Center and Gallery and D. Colabella Fine Art Gallery. Miller said he occasionally writes articles for 068 Magazine and does most of the photography.

The gift shop’s hours will run from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays.