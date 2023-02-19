In some CT suburbs, students aren’t interested in mandated Black & Latino course
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11
Elaina Rampolla teaches the state-mandated Black and Latino Studies class at Stamford High School in Stamford, Conn. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. There is a state-required class on Black and Latino studies that Stamford High School is teaching, but not all districts in the state are due to low enrollment.
Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of11
Elaina Rampolla teaches the state-mandated Black and Latino Studies class at Stamford High School in Stamford, Conn. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. There is a state-required class on Black and Latino studies that Stamford High School is teaching, but not all districts in the state are due to low enrollment.
Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11
Elaina Rampolla teaches the state-mandated Black and Latino Studies class at Stamford High School in Stamford, Conn. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. There is a state-required class on Black and Latino studies that Stamford High School is teaching, but not all districts in the state are due to low enrollment.
Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of11
Posters are displayed on the wall of the state-mandated Black and Latino Studies class at Stamford High School in Stamford, Conn. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. There is a state-required class on Black and Latino studies that Stamford High School is teaching, but not all districts in the state are due to low enrollment.
Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11
Elaina Rampolla teaches the state-mandated Black and Latino Studies class at Stamford High School in Stamford, Conn. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. There is a state-required class on Black and Latino studies that Stamford High School is teaching, but not all districts in the state are due to low enrollment.
Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of11
Elaina Rampolla teaches the state-mandated Black and Latino Studies class at Stamford High School in Stamford, Conn. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. There is a state-required class on Black and Latino studies that Stamford High School is teaching, but not all districts in the state are due to low enrollment.
Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11
Elaina Rampolla teaches the state-mandated Black and Latino Studies class at Stamford High School in Stamford, Conn. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. There is a state-required class on Black and Latino studies that Stamford High School is teaching, but not all districts in the state are due to low enrollment.
Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
11 of11
STAMFORD — Stamford High School senior Deanna King said she can "truly relate" to the history of her heritage in a class she's taking on Black and Latino studies.
"It teaches me about my history — Black history," King said. "This class is different than any other class because I learn things about Black and Latino people that I wouldn't learn in other classes. It's a class I can truly relate to and feel like I am being seen, and so is Black history."