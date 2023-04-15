Danbury-area towns earn $5K CT grants for neglected cemeteries: ‘A great way to preserve history’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Many cemeteries “have been neglected at some point in their existence,” says Tom McManus, treasurer of Ridgefield’s Graveyard Restoration Committee.

“Some of these larger cemeteries have been set up as a business endeavor,” McManus said. “Over time, the expenses of maintaining the cemetery outweigh the potential for future revenue. The cemetery is passed on to the owners’ heirs, and the heirs said they’re not interested in maintaining this business opportunity and that’s how cemeteries become neglected.”

Towns and cities can preserve their cemeteries by establishing associations and setting aside funds for cemetery maintenance, McManus said. Of Ridgefield’s 15 cemeteries, 12 are managed by the town and three are managed by a private association.

Additionally, McManus said, Connecticut municipalities can apply to the state to receive funding for basic cemetery maintenance.

Cemetery's annual spring cleanup Ridgefield residents interested in learning more about maintaining the town's cemeteries are invited to the Graveyard Restoration Committee’s annual spring cleanup at Maple Shade Cemetery at 9 a.m. Saturday. For more information, contact First Selectman Rudy Marconi at 203-431-2774 or selectman@ridgefieldct.org or visit www.ridgefieldct.org/graveyard-restoration-committee. See More Collapse

The state’s Neglected Cemetery Account Grant Program awarded 41 municipalities, including Ridgefield, New Milford, Redding and Newtown, each a $5,000 grant this spring. The program, administered by the Connecticut Office of Policy and Management, is funded by revenue collected by the state Department of Public Health for issuing death certificates.

The grants can be used to mow lawns; repair fences or walls; clear weeds, briars and bushes; and/or straighten, repair and restore memorial stones.

In Ridgefield, the scope of the cemetery work depends on when the funding becomes available, McManus said. Some projects planned for Ridgefield’s cemetery include rebuilding stone walls, repairing gates, clearing brush, mowing grass and removing trees, he said.

The Graveyard Restoration Committee mows the town’s cemeteries every two weeks, he said, but the funding from the grant could help the committee remove weeds in smaller family cemeteries.

“Some of these cemeteries will get more attention, and the town will be able to afford other projects as well as to maintain the cemeteries,” McManus said.

Redding plans to use the grant to repair the fencing along the perimeter of the Isaac Hamilton Cemetery, a historic cemetery where two Revolutionary War patrons and one Civil War patron are interred, First Selectman Julia Pemberton said. A vehicle crashed into the fencing and damaged it, Pemberton said, although she was uncertain when the crash occurred.

Louise Wagner, a member of Redding’s Historic Cemetery Committee, worked with town officials to complete the grant application. Wagner reviewed the town’s cemeteries and determined that making repairs to Isaac Hamilton Cemetery “were most pressing,” Pemberton said.

“We would like to get started on it immediately,” she said of the repairs. “It was a need that was noticed several months ago when the committee met and discussed its budget for the next year.”

One of the Historic Cemetery Committee’s goals is to raise money for restoration work, Pemberton said. Redding has set up a fundraising account to accept donations toward maintaining the town’s cemeteries, she said.

Newtown plans to use the funds for a cleanup project at the town’s Taunton Cemetery, said Kim Chiappetta, economic and community development and Fairfield Hills coordinator. The project entails restoring headstones that are broken or have come off their foundations, she said.

The town plans to contact Beyond the Gravestone, a business that specializes in restoring cemetery stones, to solicit bids for the project after it “formally accepts” the grant, Chiapetta said.

“I would just encourage the other towns if they have any cemeteries to apply for the grant,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity and a great way to preserve history.”