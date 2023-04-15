Danbury-area towns earn $5K CT grants for neglected cemeteries: ‘A great way to preserve history’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Many cemeteries “have been neglected at some point in their existence,” says Tom McManus, treasurer of Ridgefield’s Graveyard Restoration Committee.
“Some of these larger cemeteries have been set up as a business endeavor,” McManus said. “Over time, the expenses of maintaining the cemetery outweigh the potential for future revenue. The cemetery is passed on to the owners’ heirs, and the heirs said they’re not interested in maintaining this business opportunity and that’s how cemeteries become neglected.”