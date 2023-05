This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

RIDGEFIELD — Local musician Ethan Isaac has lost many close friends due to the opioid epidemic over the past 10 to 15 years.

“There was a period of a couple of years where every couple of months I’d hear another story of somebody that I knew overdosed,” said Isaac, who is co-owner of Factory Underground a 13-year-old media production company in Norwalk.

So when his longtime friend and fellow musician Bruce James, a Stamford native and former Norwalk and Darien resident, asked him for advice on how to raise awareness through a song he wrote, called “Dedicated to Life,” about the epidemic, Isaac had an idea.

“I said, 'Why don’t you make a video around your song? … Let’s find ways to bring in some imagery in the video that will help raise the awareness of the problem and let’s get this thing out,'” said Isaac, who produced the music video, “Dedicated to Life,” based on James' song.

The video, which can be accessed on YouTube, has been selected by the Association of People Against Lethal Drugs to be part of the nonprofit’s third annual national opioid crisis awareness campaign and rally day on May 6. On that day, more than 25 rallies in cities across the United States will play “Dedicated to Life.”

'Talk about the crises'

The four-minute music video encourages people to “talk about the crisis, talk about what’s happening,” said Isaac, whose 6-year-old daughter attends Ridgebury Elementary School, and whose wife, Karen Zimmer, is a singer and songwriter.

The video features James talking about the opioid crises and shows 106 photographs of people ranging in age from 15 to 48 who lost their lives from addiction.

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, pharmaceutical fentanyl is a synthetic opioid approved for treating severe pain. In 2020, more than 56,000 deaths involving synthetic opioids (other than methadone) occurred in the United States.

“What you can hope is that people see this (video) and realize how serious it is and they either reach out to help a friend or family member that’s going through this,” Isaac said.

He continued: “Or, they might be having the problem themselves and they see this video and they don’t want to be one of those people that are affected or killed.”

James, who now lives in South Carolina, said aside from everyone who lost their lives through addiction, addiction affects the loved ones they leave left behind.

“These people — their lives are never whole again. So then they resort to their vices, whatever they are drinking or drugs or food,” James said. “So it really destroys a large part of the family unit.”

James, himself, will perform “Dedicated to Life” at a rally at a church in Greenville, S.C., on May 6.

Isaac said he has made a difference through his music on multiple occasions. One was in 2005, when he traveled oversees with his band, Edisun, and played music for U.S. troops in active war zones all over the Middle East, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The band produced a documentary in 2021 about its experiences on the road.

“Our first single was a song called 'Medicate,' which… raised awareness toward the overuse of medication in today’s day and age,” he said.

What’s next?

Isaac and his music partner, Norwalk resident Kenny Cascioli, look to grow Factory Underground Tech, an audio and film school they founded in Norwalk in 2020.

He also hopes to perform oversees again.

“Now that the world is kind of reopening from the pandemic… (I hope) to go back out and continue entertaining the troops and servicemen and women all over the world,” he said.

