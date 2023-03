Sphere’s Reach for the Star Gala

SPHERE Inc. is thrilled to announce that its biannual Reach for the Stars Gala will be held November 11, honoring long-time supporter Fairfield County Bank.

The evening's festivities at the Amber Room Colonnade in Danbury, CT, will include a delightful cocktail hour with a silent auction, delicious dinner, robust live auction, and live entertainment featuring talented SPHERE members and community partners from the Ridgefield Conservatory

of the Arts.

Attendees will be the first to see a sneak peek of the SPHERE Performing Arts production of West Side Story and will have the opportunity to purchase tickets to the show, which will be on March 3, 2024. Come and enjoy an evening celebrating SPHERE! Gala sponsorship packages, donations, and tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/SPHERE23.

Ridgefield Continuing Education: Hanoverian Kings Come to England



The Hanoverian Kings Come to England is a Ridgefield Continuing Education history seminar, led by veteran history teacher, Nancy Maxwell who provides insights into the character, lifestyle, and personalities of the first three Georges: the impact of their reigns on English history, while

at the same time focusing on their German lands. It was never supposed to happen. Queen Anne of England had a son to inherit the throne, and George of Hanover was enjoying a life of gambling and hunting in his German state. But fate had other plans for George, and at the age of 54 he succeeded Anne and sailed, none too willingly, for England. The English were not particularly glad to see George arrive, either, but he became their first “German” king.

The first three Georges were all very different and loathed each other - they certainly didn’t bring harmony to the palace – and George III drew ignominy for the loss of the American colonies. Nevertheless, the Hanoverians established the royal line that survives to this day. Let’s take a look at the lives of George I, his son and great grandson, and his granddaughter, Queen Victoria. This three-session class is on Wednesday, April 19, 26 and May 3 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom. Cost is $58. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over pay $49. Advance registration required. Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Vegetable Gardening – Organic is available through Ridgefield Continuing Education

This two session class covers how to grow organically a wide variety of vegetables suitable for our climate and includes everything you need to know about organic vegetable gardening - from purchasing seeds/plants, growing on, fertilizing, and controlling pests to harvesting. Also discussed are tips for preserving your harvest by canning, freezing and drying for consumption year-round. Instructor Eileen Burton is an expert horticulturist who has gardened in Ridgefield for many years. She has also been horticultural manager at Caramoor in Katonah, NY and had a garden design business,

Butterfly Gardens. This class meets on Wednesdays, April 19 and 26 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Cost is $39. Advance registration required. Info at www.ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Studio Knitting classes are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Beginning Knitters are provided practice needles and practice yarn until the participant determines a project. This class is for all levels from beginning to experienced. Instructor Liz Doty has taught knitting to students of all ages for years and can bring your skills to the next level. These 7 session classes start Monday, April 3 (no class Apr. 10; 3:45 to 5:45 p.m.; Annex). You may join the Tuesday class on Apr. 4 or 25 (no class Apr. 17; 6 to 8 p.m.; Veterans Park School). Cost is $172. Ridgefield Seniors pay $146. Advanced registration required. Ridgefield Senior discount. Info at

www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

New sessions of Beginning Tai Chi (Yang Long Form), Ridgefield Continuing Education

This gentle form of exercise, often described as meditation in motion, that has been practiced in China for hundreds of years, helps relieve stress,

increase strength and flexibility, improve balance, coordination and circulation. Its slow and graceful movements (all standing) make it accessible to anyone, regardless of age or level of physical fitness. Tai Chi is considered a healing exercise. Beginning Tai Chi starts Wednesday, Apr. 19 (Apr. 19, 26; May 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; Jun. 7; $100) and meets from 6 to 6:50 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School.

Gwen Roman has extensive experience in the Arts of Tai Chi and Jin Shin Jyutsu. She has extensive experience teaching Tai Chi and has trained extensively with Myles MacVane for decades. Other teachers include Alex Dong, Master Bing, and Wang FengMing. She has taught in Ridgefield since 2005. Tai Chi Exercises with Weights, cardio, and yoga are also available. Advance registration is required. Senior discount available. Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812

Ridgefield Independent Film Festival: “A Little White Lie”

“A Little White Lie” a film by Michael Marren adapted from the book “Shriver” by Ridgefield local, Chris Belden will open RIFF 2023, the eighth iteration of Ridgefield Independent Film Festival, at The Ridgefield Playhouse, Thursday, May 18th at 7pm. The film stars Michael Shannon and Kate Hudson and includes a cameo by Belden. A post show Q&A with filmmakers and reception will follow. Tickets are $35.

Shriver (Michael Shannon), a down-on-his-luck handyman who has never read a book in his life, is mistaken for a famous writer that has been in hiding for over 20 years. With nothing to lose, he accepts an invitation to attend a college literary festival and finds himself surrounded by adoring fans and an English professor (Kate Hudson) who captures his heart. Shriver must do whatever it takes for his shot at love in this fish-out-of-water comedy.

Please visit RIFF’s website https://www.riffct.org for more information.

All access passes are on sale for a discounted price of $99 through March 30th. Individual tickets to specific programs will be available shortly.

Ridgefield Library seeks candidates for board of directors

The Ridgefield Library Association is seeking applications from Ridgefield residents for membership on its board of directors. Self-nominations are encouraged. Three year terms begin on July 1. The Library Board is a working board, with up to 16 members who are responsible for the organization’s fiduciary oversight, strategic planning and policy-setting.

Board members take an active role in helping the Library raise the nearly 30 percent of its annual operating budget that comes through fundraising, donations and gifts. The board seeks diverse, broad and balanced representation of people, skill sets and experience from the community. Examples of particular skills in demand for new members include, but are not limited to, development, finance, legal, marketing,

technology and nonprofit governance. We encourage all interested parties to apply.

Completed applications must be received by March 31 for consideration. For more information on the roles and responsibilities of Library

Board members, and to apply, please contact Library Director Brenda McKinley at BJMcKinley@ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Parks & Recreation egg hunt

Calling all kids in third to fifth grade! You’re invited to Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s free Flashlight Egg Hunt on Friday, March 31 on the Recreation Center’s fields. The hunt begins at 8 p.m. sharp with a 7:45 p.m. check in. Preregistration is required and you must bring your own flashlight. Kids of all ages are invited to the free Egg Scramble on Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m. in Ballard Park.

Spring is the perfect time to play tennis. Adult Beginner Clinics are available on Tuesdays from 10:00 am to 11:30 am, starting on April 18. Mixed Doubles Scramble is available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:00 am to 11:30 am, starting on April 19. Youth classes start on April 24 with children, ages 3 to 4 years old, meeting on Mondays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Classes for kids, ages 3 to 7 years old, meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Classes for kids, ages 7 to 14 years old, meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You may register for one or two days a week. All tennis programs are run by Jonathan Chase and are held at the tennis courts behind Yanity Gym. For details, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call (203) 431-2755.

Keeler Tavern is hiring for museum interpreter



Inspire curiosity, critical thinking, and an appreciation for local history by joining the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) team as a Museum Interpreter! KTM&HC is a busy museum offering dialogue-based, interactive tours to the public four days a week, in addition to frequent specialized tours for school and adult groups. The Museum Interpreter is a key part of our team, creating engaging, accessible, and memorable experiences for visitors by delivering tours of our historic tavern museum for visitors of all ages and staffing the Visitor Center front desk. This part-time staff position averages 24-32 hours per week, with required weekend hours, and has a starting rate of $15 per hour.

We’re looking to hire someone who loves learning and working with the public to help us make meaningful connections with our audiences. Robust training is provided and prior experience in museums and/or education, though a plus, is not required. To learn more about this position,

head to our website at www.keelertavernmuseum.org/about/employment. To apply, email a cover letter and résumé to Executive Director Hildegard Grob at hgrob@keelertavernmuseum.org. We hope to hear from you!

Founders Hall hosts Around the World Tasting

Approximately 75 Founders Hall members attended an Around The World Tasting on Friday, March 10. Members created and shared dishes that celebrated their unique heritages, including Focaccia, Doufugan (Tofu with Radish), Sri Lankan Chicken Curry and Rice, Tortilla Espanola, Coffee Cake, Brazilian Caramels and Hibiscus Tea. It was a wonderful opportunity for members to learn more about each other’s backgrounds and cultural traditions.

The Around The World Tasting is the latest in Founders Hall’s monthly Founders Friday series, a free social gathering for members to meet and foster friendships. Many thanks to our generous sponsor at The Greens at Cannondale & Wilton Meadows for making this Founders Friday event possible.

To learn more, please visit https://founders-hall.org/.

Benefits of Exercise for Parkinson’s Disease

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month. Over 1 million people in the U.S. have Parkinson’s Disease and, every 6 minutes 2 more are diagnosed. The Ridgefield Library is highlighting the event by sponsoring an “awareness table” the month of April so visitors to the library can ask questions, browse updated Parkinson’s book offerings, pick up a MJ Fox Foundation postcard/information sheet, and attend a evening event: The Benefits of Exercise for Parkinson’s Disease, Thursday, April 6 from 1-2:30 p.m.

Join Kristine Greco and Andrea de Lange, RVNA Physical Therapists, both certified in LSVT BIG (among others), discuss and demonstrate specific exercises to slow Parkinson’s while maintaining your strength, balance and cognitive ability; along with Dr. Kate Campbell, RVNA Outpatient Practice Manager who will discuss the new RVNAhealth Parkinson’s Center and all the services it will provide for those living with Parkinson’s Disease.

In addition, Rudy Marconi, First Selectman of Ridgefield will issue a Proclamation designating April as Parkinson’s Awareness Month.

Friends of the Ridgefield Library seeks new members

Friends of the Ridgefield Library is seeking new volunteer members, particularly an individual who has familiarity with social media, as part of an ongoing effort to grow its membership and raise awareness of the organization in the community. The Friends would like to recruit at least one new volunteer who would be comfortable maintaining profiles on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn approximately three to five hours per month.

Membership is now open!

The Friends Board meets on the first Monday of most months at 1:30 p.m. at the Library. Board meetings are open to all members of the Friends.

Volunteers are always needed to process book donations as they come in; research and list books online; serve on various committees; and work at semi-annual book sales. Volunteering opportunities range from a couple of hours once a year to an ongoing weekly or monthly commitment.

For additional information, please mail friends@ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center Save the Date

Purchase Tickets Now for Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center’s Cannonball Gala



Tickets and sponsorships are now available for Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center’s upcoming Cannonball Gala, to be held on our beautiful grounds on Saturday, May 13. Seats are limited for this in-demand event.

The Gala is KTM&HC’s biggest fundraising event of the year, and this year we’re honoring Nick and Anita Donofrio, who are longtime museum supporters and pillars of Ridgefield’s philanthropic landscape. Sponsorships include tickets and publicity options; individual tickets are available for $200 each. Attendees will enjoy cocktails and dinner in the Garden House and in the tented walled garden, with catering by Michael Bick. The evening will feature musical entertainment by the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra Jazz Trio as well as live and silent auctions and a paddle raise led by auctioneer Allison Stockel. There will also be a raffle for a one-of-a kind, painted ceramic lamp by beloved artist Susan Scala – a $365 value.

More information is at www.keelertavernmuseum.org/gala/.

Ridgefield CT Pride and Wooster School invite you to an LGBTQ+ YOUTH Meet-Up

Join us for an evening of food, fun and friendship! (allies welcome)

Date: Saturday, April 1

Time: 5-8 pm

Cost: FREE

Location: RSVP for location.

RSVP: supportgroup@ridgefieldctpride.com 5-5:30 pm Pot-luck (finger food) / mix & mingle NO NUTS. Please let us know if you have

specific allergies when you RSVP so we can make sure to have options for you too. 5:30-6:30pm Team Building Activities 6:30-8pm Games

Charter Revision Commission updates

First Selectman Rudy Marconi will be presenting the Board of Selectmen’s suggestions for charter changes at the next Charter Revision Commission meeting on Thursday, March 23, 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall Annex. Also speaking to the commission that evening will be the chairs of the Affordable Housing Committee, Insurance & Risk Management Committee, the Commission for Accessibility, and Planning & Zoning Commission. A complete

agenda and minutes from past meetings are posted on the town website. The first part of the meeting is designated for public comment, offering residents the opportunity to express their ideas and effect change on how our town is governed. Residents may also send emails (crc@ridgefieldct.org) or letters with written suggestions to the Commission (Ridgefield Town Hall, 440 Main St.).

The Commission is soliciting input for charter changes from residents and members of town boards, commissions, committees, and agencies throughout March and April. It will consider and evaluate these proposals, and then publish a draft of proposed changes. Residents can comment on those proposals during public hearings in May. The commission will then present a final report to the Board of Selectmen. Following selectmen approval, residents will vote on proposed changes in November’s election.

To read the charter, or for more information on the current commission or past charter changes, go to the town’s website. For reminders of upcoming charter revision public hearings, sign up for ‘general government notifications’ on Ridgefield Alerts.

Founders Hall will host Travelogue on Kenya and Tanzania

Founders Hall will host a travelogue seminar on Friday, March 31st at 1pm, which is open to the public. Come hear about the 17-day safari Linda Haines took last summer to Kenya and Tanzania with a group of 22 which included Founders Hall’s own Sandy Staples who will join the conversation.

Linda Haines is a Ridgefield resident and recently retired English teacher from Scotts Ridge Middle School in Ridgefield. She has been organizing trips and bringing groups of people on adventures for almost 20 years. Come learn about the culture, the landscape, the wildlife, and

donations her group contributed.

This event is the latest in Founders Hall’s ongoing seminar series, which is open to the public.

On Friday, April 21, Vernon Beck will discuss “Escher, Math and Art.” On Friday, April 28, Founders Hall member Martha Talburt will give a poetry reading from her new book, “A Bridge, Not a Wall.”

To learn more, please visit https://founders-hall.org/.

New England School Scrabble Championship

On Saturday, March 18, 33 2nd-12th graders from 4 different states competed at the Ridgefield Library in the 14th Annual New England School Scrabble Championship. The tournament was directed by Cornelia Guest, who runs the Ridgefield Scrabble Club at the Library on Monday nights from 6-7pm.

Ridgefield Club players were outstanding. Jeffrey Pogue (12th grade), the defending New England Champion, won the Championship again with an impressive 5-0 +1286 record in the Advanced Division. Jeffrey also had the highest game of the tournament: 601. Second went to Ridgefield Club players Tobey Lieberman (5th) & Theodore Diamond (6th). Ridgefield Club player Noah Lieberman (8th) teamed with a Massachusetts player, Isaiah Day (8th), to finish 3rd; the team also won the High Game prize for a 471. Jeffrey was the 12th Grade Champion, Tobey the 5th Grade Champion, and Theo the 6th Grade Champion.

There was a tight finish in the Novice Jr. Division, with Ridgefield Club 4th graders Fiona Liu & Aria Sharma nosing out brothers Sohum Dixit (4th) & Shivum Dixit (2nd) (also from the Ridgefield Club) for the win. Both teams had 4-1 records, but Fiona & Ario's spread was 378 over the Dixit brothers' 125. Sohum & Shivum won the High Play prize for QI, 36. Fiona & Aria were 4th Grade Champions, and Shivum was the 2nd Grade Champion.