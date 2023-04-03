Community: Ridgefield Continuing Education, Parks & Recreation, Earth Day Expo, and more news

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation's 20th birthday celebration

Bring your whole family to Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s free 20th Birthday Party Celebration on Sunday, April 23 at the Recreation Center. The day starts off with Family Zumba for people of all ages from 11:15 a.m to 12 p.m. (sneakers are required). From 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the Wacky World and slide obstacle course inflatables will be available in the gymnasium. The Mac-Donald-Pin Dancers will be performing from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.. Open session Drum Circles will be available from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be free cupcakes at the outdoor pavilion from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.. Recreation swim in the pool will be available from 2 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the pool slide running from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. You will all be astounded by The Extreme Magic of Eric Wilzig, as seen on America’s Got Talent, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tell your friends and don’t forget your bathing suits. Please remember that any non-swimmer must be accompanied in the pool by an adult.



Martin Park Beach offers summer fun for everyone. You may buy your family beach membership in April for just $135. This offer is available exclusively to Ridgefield residents with a Recreation Center membership. For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203.431.2755

Ridgefield resident Christine Guan receives recognition

The Learning Experience®, one of the country's fastest-growing educational childcare franchises, is pleased to announce its Newtown center as a recipient of its "Center of Excellence" award. This recognition is bestowed to the highest performing centers among 350+ centers nationwide. To achieve the recognition of a Center of Excellence school, each must meet several criteria, including reaching a 90 percent or better on a TLE inspection during the previous year.

"The Newtown center exemplifies The Learning Experience brand, mission and core values in all they do: demonstrating an innovative mindset, positively inspiring and collaborating with other centers, and contributing to their local community," said Richard Weissman, CEO and Chairman of The Learning Experience.

A member of The Learning Experience family since 2019, Christine Guan owns the Newtown and Wilton locations of The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education. Her career in education spans over a decade, including teaching Kindergarten and 1st grade in public elementary schools and receiving a Masters in Education from Harvard University. Her children have attended and graduated from The Learning Experience.

"We are honored to receive such an esteemed recognition from The Learning Experience," said Christine Guan, owner of The Learning Experience in Newtown and Wilton. "This is a testament to the hard work of Center Director Jessica Fiorini and our staff. The entire team is dedicated to setting a standard of excellence in our performance as a building block of early childhood education."

The Learning Experience's proprietary Learning Experience Academic Program (L.E.A.P.) curriculum and enrichment programs were developed through more than 30 years of experience in early childhood education. Its early literacy programs have 9 out of 10 children reading before Kindergarten, and its unique philanthropy curriculum was created in partnership with Make-A-Wish®. The Learning Experience - Newtown raised more than $6,000 last year for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and granted one child's wish. "We hope to grant two wishes this year for children in Connecticut," added Guan.

For more information about The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education center in Newtown, please call 203-304-9130 or visit https://thelearningexperience.com/center/newtown

Ridgefield Continuing Education classes

Drawing and Mixed Media / Collage classes start soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education. These 6 session classes are open to all levels and newcomers are welcome.

In Kathleen Fay’s Collage / Mixed Media class, participants will explore creating fun and expressive mixed media works of art and use beautiful colored papers, copies of personal photos (optional), found objects and materials and may add in drawing and painting techniques. This is an open class full of many ways, materials and techniques. Instructor Kathleen Fay is a certified Art Teacher who holds a BFA in Visual Arts from Purchase College, an MFA in Photography from Tyler School of Art of Temple University. She is a photographic artist and has taught all levels (elementary through college and senior citizens) for over 20 years. A materials/supply fee is payable to instructor at the first class. Class meets on Mondays, April 24; May 1, 8, 15, 22 and June 5 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Cost is $154 plus materials. Drawing and Painting Studio Art is an open studio class. New students start on drawing basics, from contour through composition, using charcoal pencils. Instructor Laura McCormick is a long-term teacher and artist specializing in charcoal and pastel portraiture. Classes are available on Tuesdays (April 25; May 2, 9, 16, 23; June 6) and Thursdays (Apr. 20, 27; May 4, 11, 18; June 1).

Class meets from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Annex (left of Yanity Gym). Cost is $159. Materials list on website. Life Drawing is for beginners who want to learn the basics - creating the illusion of depth and complex shapes on a two-dimensional surface. Using several different types of pencils and paper, students will draw from still life and photographs (chiefly the human form), learning to observe the structure of what they are drawing rather than simply relying on just what they see on the surface. Topics include composition, proportion, perspective, value and edge relationships, foreshortening and light/shade. Instructor, artist and writer Michael Canavan will provide all materials needed for which a supply fee of $25 is payable at the first class. Class meets on Wednesdays, April 26 through May 31 from 7 to 9 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Cost is $154 plus materials. Ridgefield senior discount, age 62 and older. Advanced registration required. Class size limited. Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org/drawpaint.html or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Take one of our movement classes and be invigorated and maintain fitness, tone, flexibility, and balance this spring through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Both in person and Zoom classes are available starting April 18 and soon after!

In person classes include:

· Tai Chi Form: Beginner (starts Wed., Apr. 19 at 6 p.m.).

· Stretch (starts Wed., Apr. 19 at 5:45 p.m.).

· Line Dance (starts Wed., Apr. 19 at 7 p.m.).

· Tai Chi Exercises (starts Thur., Apr. 20 at 10 a.m. and Wed., May 3 at 6:45 p.m.).

· Vinyasa Flow Yoga (starts Mon., April 24; 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.).

Hybrid (both Zoom and in person available) classes include:

· Gentle Yoga (starts Mon., Apr. 18 at 9:30 a.m. and Wed., Apr. 26 at 8:45 a.m.).

· Total Body Reset Workout (starts Tue., Apr. 18 at 6 p.m.).

· Tai Chi Exercises (starts Tue., Apr. 18 at 10 a.m.).

· Full Body Strength and Cardio Workout (starts Thur., Apr. 21 6 p.m.).

· Vinyasa Flow Yoga (starts Thur., Apr. 20; 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.).

Classes meet 7 to 8 sessions and cost $88 to $100. Advanced registration required. Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to view course descriptions, instructor bios, what to wear and bring, and registration information

Take a social dance and get ready for your next event! Event Dance Boot Camp: Beginner/Brush Up and Ballroom Dance: Advanced Beginner classes for couples start Tuesday, Apr. 18, in person in Ridgefield Continuing Education. Participants will learn basic Rumba, Cha Cha, and East Coast Swing steps and more. Wear leather or suede soled party shoes. Instructor Natalie Mazzola is a former amateur 10 dance champion, and a teacher for many years in this area. She loves to have fun and a no stress attitude toward dance. Classes meet on Tuesdays, Apr. 18, 25; May 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30. Event Dance Boot Camp is from 7:15 to 8 p.m. and Advanced Beginner Ballroom is from 8:05 to 8:50 p.m. at Veterans Park School. Cost is $158 per couple. Advanced registration required. Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information or to register

You can learn to play bridge or mah jongg, both wonderful social games that also provide a good mental workout, in Ridgefield Continuing Education classes from teachers who are expert players. Class size is limited.

Beginning Bridge Continued with Mary Watson-Stribula meets Mondays, April 24 through June 12 (not May 29) from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Annex. Cost is $172. This bridge class is for players who have some experience with bridge. It is a continuation of the beginning classes offered. Participants will also be learning two over one (2/1).

Mah Jongg for Beginners with Sybl Falik meets Thursdays, April 20 through May 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Veterans Park School and Mondays, April 24 through June 5 (not May 29) from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Annex. Attendance at the first class is a must as you learn the basics and about the Mah Jongg card from the beginning. Cost is $148.

Ridgefield Senior discount available (age 62 and over). Advanced registration required. Please visit www.ridgefieldschools.org/index.html or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.

Earth Day Expo at the Ridgefield Library

Sunday April 23, 2 to 4 p.m.

The Ridgefield Action Committee for the Environment, a town environmental organization, is hosting an earthday event with many other local environmental champions including Pollinator Pathways, The Hickories, eco59, Woodcock Nature Center, Wilton Go Green, the Ridgefield Conservation Commission and Curbside Compost.

Expo topics will range from electric vehicle charging, solar panels, heat pump technology, to composting, recycling, planting butterfly gardens and pollinator pathways, eradicating invasive plant species and planting native species, bird conservation, and a leaf blower showdown, etc.

There will be a fun eco scavenger hunt for the kids as well! You are bound to find a topic that interests and motivates you to take action. Come join us at the library. No registration is needed, just drop in. Vincent Giordano is a member of RACE and town resident.

Ridgefield Chorale concert

More than 54 million people in America sing in a chorus.

More than 54 million people, from children to seniors, from all economic groups, all ethnic backgrounds, with diverse political views, different religions, orientations, professionals, amateurs come together to sing and socialize and work toward a common, beautiful goal: to create inspiring, beautiful music.

Our concert, “This Is Who I Am,” celebrates 65 of these people, the members of the Ridgefield Chorale. Hear the songs that reflect our diversity and our commonalities, from contemporary choral masterpieces to musicals to pop and jazz standards. Songs about love, friendship, personal struggle, triumphs and of joys and shared sorrows.

We are 65 in 54 million. Come and see who we are on May 13 at the Anne S. Richardson Auditorium at Ridgefield High School. Experience 65 becoming one.

This concert is presented with funding from the Connecticut State Department of Economic and Community Develop.m.ent/Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA) from the Connecticut State Legislature.

For tickets, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ridgefield-chorale-this-is-who-i-am-tickets-558824407847

The Ridgefield Chorale, a contemporary music singing group whose members hail from Fairfield County Connecticut and Westchester County New York, is known for its vocal excellence. Dedicated to the performance of contemporary choral music, from a cappella to Broadway, the standards, jazz and world music, the Chorale presents today’s finest choral composers and arrangers, accompanied by some of our area’s best musicians.

To learn more, please visit https://ridgefieldchorale.org/ or call toll free, 1-877-815-5635.

Ridgefield residents to perform in Gilbert and Sullivan Opera

Tenor Robert Strom, bass Bill Kenyon, and contralto Marisa Schafer, all of Ridgefield, will be onstage when the Troupers Light Opera Company performs the Gilbert and Sullivan opera The Yeomen of the Guard on April 15 and 22 in the Norwalk Concert Hall.

Mr. Strom has acted and sung in six leading roles with Troupers since joining that community theatre group in 2004. A retired computer scientist and math-science tutor, Rob has also served as a volunteer music director and piano accompanist for elementary school musicals in Ridgefield. Bill Kenyon has appeared in two previous Troupers operas: Ruddigore in 2019 and Pirates of Penzance in 2022.

He is also a veteran of Shakespearean plays, having been Friar John in Shakespeare-on-the-Green’s Romeo and Juliet and Lennox in Brookfield Theater’s Macbeth, along with a role in The Taming of the Shrew. Marisa Schafer, an attorney and partner in Schafer Law, Norwalk, is in her second year with Troupers Light Opera, having performed in their 2022 Pirates of Penzance. She has also performed with the Fairfield County Chorale, the a cappella choir of Rodeph Sholom, and other small ensembles throughout Connecticut and New York.

Now in its 78th season, Troupers Light Opera is delighted to perform the most sophisticated opera in the Gilbert and Sullivan canon. While not a tragedy in the classical sense, neither is Yeomen fully “comedic” in the style of HMS Pinafore or The Pirates of Penzance. Like those operas, Yeomen explores the familiar G&S themes of love, marriage, the law, and the military, but via individuals who show a much broader range of character traits, good and bad. Yeomen is also the most historically oriented of any G&S opera, set in the early Tudor period and reflecting the treacherous court politics of the reign of Henry VIII (1509-1547), along with that era’s violence and religious intolerance.

The Yeomen of the Guard will be performed Saturdays April 15 and April 22, at 2:30 and 7:30 in the Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue in Norwalk. For tickets and information go to trouperslightopera.org.

Charter Revision Commission topics

Would the town be better served if certain positions were appointed rather than elected? The Board of Selectmen has suggested to the Charter Revision Commission (CRC) that the roles of town clerk, tax collector, and treasurer become appointed rather than elected positions. After research, discussion, and interviews with the people who currently hold those roles, the CRC as decided to advance the selectmen’s proposal. That means the charter could be changed to authorize the First Selectman, with the approval of the Board of Selectmen, to hire and appoint to those three roles individuals who have the proper qualifications and experience to successfully administer those jobs. If the CRC’s recommendation makes it through the review and public hearing process, the decision to accept or reject it will go to voters in November.

Because this would be a significant change in town government, some background might be helpful. The word ‘appointed’ is widely used throughout the charter, although it is often misconstrued. It applies to people who are hired into paid positions, and to people who are assigned to unpaid roles. Appointees for paid positions go through rigorous hiring and approval processes. Advocates for the change distinguish between roles that make policy, which they say should be elected positions, and roles that administer policies, which they say should be hired positions. Designating the administrative roles of town clerk, tax collector, and treasurer as appointed would allow the Board of Selectman to require credentials in training, education, and /or experience when hiring.

The Board would have a wider geographic area to draw from as residency would not be required as it is for elected positions. Not having to endure the time, energy, and expense to run in an election might also increase the applicant pool. Hiring, rather than electing, would also result in more accountability, as the Board would have the option to fire hired people if they were not performing their duties. Advocates for preserving the positions as elected want to keep those choices directly in the hands of voters, rather than giving that power to the Board of Selectmen. Some suggest that because elected officials must be residents, they will care more about the town and see their positions as more than “just a job”.

Municipalities across the state vary in how they select their town clerks, tax collectors, treasurers. There are no right-or-wrongs, just what is right for Ridgefield. The best way to discern that is to become an informed voter. For more information on the town charter, or the quadrennial charter revision process, go to the town’s website (ridgefieldct.org). There, you will find agendas, minutes, and recordings of meetings. The next meeting is on Thursday, April 6, in the Town Hall Annex. The meeting opens with public comment at 6:30 PM. To watch a livestream of CRC meetings, or to see recordings of past meetings, go to the ‘government’ tab on the homepage, click on ‘Board of Selectmen’, and drop down to the ‘Meeting Video’ tab.

Public hearings on all the CRC’s recommendations for charter changes will be held later in May. For notification of those hearings, sign up for ‘general government notifications’ on Ridgefield Alerts.

2023 Ridgefield Little League Baseball Spring Season to get underway

One of our favorite traditions has always been Opening Day, the perfect way to have all our teams, coaches, managers, volunteers, parents and families together to kick off our season.

This year is no exception and we will meet on Saturday, April 22 at Governor Field in Ridgefield to throw out the first pitch and introduce our teams.

We welcome you to join us for this tradition.

The parade of teams begins at 10 a.m. followed by opening ceremonies and festivities.

In the past, over 1,000 people have attended this event.

Please join us if you are able.

Christopher R. McCormick Memorial Scholarship endowment dedication

Ridgefield resident Christopher “Kris” McCormick, who passed away in 2020, was honored with a scholarship endowment in his name, The Christopher R. McCormick ‘15 Memorial Endowment for Musical Achievement and Potential, at Susquehanna University (SU), from which he earned a Bachelor of Music Composition with an emphasis in Vocal Performance in 2016. The dedication concert, where five recipients received their scholarships, took place on Saturday, April 1, at 7 p.m., in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art on campus.

Two dozen musicians performed Kris’s music as well as pieces he loved. The endowment will honor Kris’s memory by rewarding scholarships to Susquehanna University’s most accomplished and promising music students. To mark the first endowment awards, Kris McCormick’s name is inscribed on a plaque, which hangs permanently in the lobby of Stretansky Concert Hall.

In a life shortened abruptly by a sudden illness, Kris McCormick contributed much to the music field. As a composer, music producer, singer, instrumentalist and actor with commissioned works, collaborations and performances including singing at Carnegie Hall, Kris’s talents spanned classical voice to improvisational jazz, and chamber orchestras.

After graduating from Wooster School, Danbury, Connecticut in 2011, Kris became a vibrant member of Susquehanna University’s Department of Music and established himself as an innovative, enthusiastic participant and leader. He went on to earn a Master of Music Composition from The Johns Hopkins University Peabody Conservatory of Music in 2017. Highlights of Kris’s achievements include his one-act opera, In A Grove (book by Joseph Maltese ‘15), which he composed, produced and directed. He also sang the title role in an SU production of Puccini’s Gianni Schicchi and contributed his talents to the University Choir, Chamber Singers, and his

Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia fraternity. His fraternity brothers paid tribute to Kris singing in glorious harmony as attendees exited the concert hall.

The “Achievement” segment of the awards, to be given in perpetuity through this endowment, is inspired by Kris’s success at composing, producing and directing his one-act opera, In a Grove (book by Joseph Maltese ’15) while at SU. And, because Kris gained inspiration, experience and connections through programs he attended in Japan, Italy, Maine (Bowdoin College), New York and Connecticut, the “Potential” part of the award is designated for a student to travel to a summer music festival.

At the time of his death, Kris was employed by Sharps & Flats Music Conservatory in Ridgefield, Connecticut as a teacher of piano, composition and voice, and by Assumption/Our Lady of Fatima Church in Scarsdale, New York. Kris was also an independent music producer.

Kris’s work lives on in several podcast and film scores, some still in production. His string piece Coast will be performed this summer at the Charles Ives Music Festival in Danbury, Connecticut, in conjunction with work from Kevin Puts, Kris’s teacher at Peabody.

To stream the tribute concert, go to https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=susquehanna+university+music+live