Community: Ridgefield Continuing Education, Parks & Recreation, Earth Day Expo, and more news

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
5
Ridgefield Parks & Recreation's 20th birthday celebration
Bring your whole family to Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s free 20th Birthday Party Celebration on Sunday, April 23 at the Recreation Center. The day starts off with Family Zumba for people of all ages from 11:15 a.m to 12 p.m. (sneakers are required). From 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the Wacky World and slide obstacle course inflatables will be available in the gymnasium. The Mac-Donald-Pin Dancers will be performing from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.. Open session Drum Circles will be available from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.