Chief: Officers' actions in Tyre Nichols' arrest 'inhumane'

MEMPHIS, Tenn.. (AP) — The Memphis police chief has called the actions of five officers involved in the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols “heinous, reckless and inhumane" and made a plea to residents of the city to protest peacefully when video of the arrest is released to the public.
““This is not just a professional failing. This is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual," Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said in a video statement that was released late Wednesday on social media.