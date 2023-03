This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

RIDGEFIELD — When Martha Stewart pulled up to the curb alongside the Chez Lenard hot dog cart on Main Street, owner Mike Principi recognized her immediately.

"I was literally watching her show the day before," said Principi, recalling the moment from about 10 years ago.

Martha's assistant came out of the car but Stewart stayed inside, and ordered sauerkraut and mustard from her car — but didn't want a hot dog or bun.

"I'm like, oh my goodness. Is this a test? What do I do?" said Pincipi, a 41-year-Ridgefield resident.

He wrapped mustard and sauerkraut in tin foil and gave it to Stewart's assistant, who took it, paid Principi and went back to Stewart's car, only to return to his cart again to ask, 'Do you happen to have any utensil?' I had nothing," he said.

Aside from Stewart, Principi has served many other celebrities over the past 16 years he has owned Chez Lenard, which has been a fixture on Main Street since the late '70s and is celebrating 45 years in business. As part of the business, Principi also caters events, such as birthdays, barbecues, weddings and bar mitzvahs.

The hot dog stand, which operates about 11 months of the year, regularly sells more than a dozen types of hot dogs, plus other off-the-menu hot dogs. He employs about 10 to 15 high school and college kids who help him run the business.

He said his job suits his personality perfectly.

"I love what I do. Being Ridgefield's hot dog man is the best," he said. "People were always my passion. I knew I wanted to work with people. That was the one thing — the one direction I had for my future."

On Wednesday afternoon, Bob Ryan, of Cross River, N.Y., ordered a gourmet hot dog from the stand, where he said he stops every time he's in town.

“This is the highlight of my trip to Ridgefield," he said.

'The right place at the right time'

The Chez Lenard hot dog stand has come full cycle for Principi, a married father of two who frequented the stand as a child.

"I am a Ridgefielder, born and raised," he said. "From an early age, my parents would take my sister and I to the cart. In middle school, I was one of the kids in town frequenting the stand. In college, I started working for my predecessor (Chad Cohen) while I was 19 and a student" at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury.

Principi said he didn't originally plan on selling hot dogs as a career. In fact, he said, it almost didn't happen. After getting his degree in human resource management at WestConn, he was working as a headhunter for a staffing company for three years when one day, he got a phone call from Cohen. Cohen said he and his wife were burnt out and asked Principi if he would be interested in taking over the business.

As a coincidence, the day after Principi got the job offer, he was let go from his own job.

"I was in the right place at the right time. It was serendipitous. I don't think I would have done it (otherwise)," said Principi who has owned Chez Lenard since 2007.

Life on Main Street

Principi's record days, in terms of business, centers around big events in town such as parades, the reenactment of the Battle of Ridgefield, the Holiday Stroll, and the town's celebration of its 300-year anniversary.

There were days he had to deal with extreme weather conditions, such as the day of Hurricane Sandy.

"Everyone was without a power. I opened up the next day. There was nowhere (for people) to go," he said, adding that he served nearly 500 customers that day.

Another day he recalled was the "Snowmageddon" snowstorm of 2011, "which was wild. Similar to (Hurricane) Sandy, I was one of the few places open because I run on propane. There was over a foot of snow during the darkest stretch. It was a ghost town," he said.

Through the years, he has been caught in many thunderstorms, downpours, and microbursts,

While many winter days are "cold, wet, and raw," even on the "darkest days" and even during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said he still got to get outside and see people, so he was happy.

"Main Street is fun because you get to talk to people and serve people and generally people are happy when they're eating," he said.

Celebrity sightings

A year after Stewart stopped by the stand, Principi was invited to audition for "The Martha Stewart Show."

Stewart had “Hot Dog Day, where she taste tested 60 hot dogs from businesses in the tri-state area and selected the top 12 to be on the show," Principi said. "I went to Manhattan and made the cut."

On the show, Stewart highlighted his business and posted his picture.

Through the years, many other celebrates have bought a hot dog from the Chez Leonard cart, but Principi said he had to sign confidentiality agreements not to disclose their names.

"The Ridgefield arts (community) generates a lot of attention and draws many artists, musicians, and actors to downtown," he said. "You'll likely see these celebrities maintaining a low profile while walking Main Street or frequenting Chez Lenard's."

'Being your own boss'

Chez Leonard has a French theme — after its first owner, Lenard Des Lescinskis.

"I try to come up with a new combination (of hot dog flavor) every year — whether it's crushed potato chips (Le Salta Angel) or Maple Syrup (Le Gemstone)," Principi said. "Some last but others I move on from. They’re usually off-the-menu items so I can stop promoting them when I wish."

Although a lot of work goes on behind the scenes to a "hot dog man" such as prepping and shopping, he said he enjoys the flexibility of the job.

"It's a main reason why I do what I do. It's conducive to a good family life. It's so fun being your own boss and making your own schedule," he said. "I can be there for my kids when they wake up until they get on the bus."