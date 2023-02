SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A car carrying two men that fled a northern Indiana traffic stop crashed into a tree less than 30 seconds later, killing both men, police said.

The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team said Tuesday that Rashaun Mason, 21, and Jurrell Fedrick, 26, died early Sunday following the crash in South Bend. Mason was pronounced dead at the scene, while Fedrick died at a hospital.