Former Sucré Salé owners open high-end French eatery on Ridgefield’s Main Street
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11
Frank Bonnaudet and Virginie Kharouby, owners of the former Sucre Sale restaurant, will open a new eatery, Brasserie Saint Germain at 470 Main St., Ridgefield, Conn, Thursday, April 13, 2023.
H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of11
Frank Bonnaudet, owner of the former Sucre Sale restaurant, will open a new eatery Brasserie Saint Germain next week at 470 Main St., Ridgefield, Conn, Thursday, April 13, 2023.
H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11
Frank Bonnaudet, owner of the former Sucre Sale restaurant, will open a new eatery Brasserie Saint Germain next week at 470 Main St., Ridgefield, Conn, Thursday, April 13, 2023.
H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of11
Frank Bonnaudet, owner of the former Sucre Sale restaurant, will open a new eatery Brasserie Saint Germain at 470 Main St., Ridgefield, Conn, Thursday, April 13, 2023.
H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11
Frank Bonnaudet, owner of the former Sucre Sale restaurant, will open a new eatery Brasserie Saint Germain next week at 470 Main St., Ridgefield, Conn, Thursday, April 13, 2023.
H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of11
Frank Bonnaudet, owner of the former Sucre Sale restaurant, will open a new eatery Brasserie Saint Germain next week at 470 Main St., Ridgefield, Conn, Thursday, April 13, 2023.
H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11
Frank Bonnaudet, owner of the former Sucre Sale restaurant, will open a new eatery Brasserie Saint Germain next week at 470 Main St., Ridgefield, Conn, Thursday, April 13, 2023.
H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
11 of11
RIDGEFIELD — At the new Brasserie Saint Germain, diners are meant to feel like they're in Paris.
The restaurant’s main dining room has been decorated to mirror the city's in the 18th arrondissement district, complete with two murals of Paris that were hand-painted by local artists Gail Buggy and Andrea Rowan.