Former Sucré Salé owners open high-end French eatery on Ridgefield’s Main Street

RIDGEFIELD — At the new Brasserie Saint Germain, diners are meant to feel like they're in Paris.

The restaurant’s main dining room has been decorated to mirror the city's in the 18th arrondissement district, complete with two murals of Paris that were hand-painted by local artists Gail Buggy and Andrea Rowan.

“We brought the outside to the inside, making the inside look like the outside of Paris,” said co-owner Virginie Bonnaudet, adding the murals remind her of her childhood in Mormant, Paris.

She and her husband, Frank Bonnaudet, expect to open their new French eatery at 470 Main St. on April 26. This comes just two months after Frank Bonnaudet closed his Sucré Salé restaurant on Danbury Road.

“We have a very loyal customer base from Sucré Salé,” Virginie Bonnaudet said, “so we want to keep the food that we had from there plus more.”

The Bonnaudets, who moved to Ridgefield in 2011, said Brasserie Saint Germain differs from Sucré Salé in terms of size and atmosphere.

Virginie Bonnaudet said Brasserie Saint Germain offers a high-end dining atmosphere, whereas Sucré Salé was more laidback. Frank Bonnaudet said Brasserie Saint Germain will accommodate more customers due to its large size and is likely to get “more of the vibe of the activity happening on Main Street.”

Brasserie Saint Germain has two dining rooms — the main dining room at the front of the restaurant and a high-end dining room in the back — and the difference is in the décor, said Virginie Bonnaudet.

The main dining room has a cocktail bar near the restaurant’s entrance, and a raw bar and dessert bar in the back of the space. Customers can enjoy oysters, mussels, lobster and crabs from the raw bar, and coffee, crème brûlée, Baked Alaska and other treats at the dessert bar.

Behind a pair of golden curtains sits the restaurant’s high-end dining room, which has been decorated with leather furniture and lamps made of giant champagne magnums.

Frank Bonnaudet said he’s excited about all the new menu items, like boeuf bourguignon, escargots bourguignon, grilled octopus and steak tartare.

“This is the most exciting part — to bring all the new dishes alive,” he said.

Closing one door, opening another

Frank Bonnaudet closed Sucré Salé at 109 Danbury Road in February after eight years in business. He said he was looking to get “a better setup" to accommodate more customers and purchased the former Yuan Asian Cuisine space at 470 Main St. in December. Yuan Asian Cuisine operated out of 470 Main St. for nine years before closing last June.

“It was very sad because it was our first restaurant,” Virginie Bonnaudet said of the closing of Sucré Salé. “It was very hard at the beginning — Frank spent nights and nights not sleeping — but we powered through… so it was sad but we had to do more… We want to try to learn more, do more.”

Frank Bonnaudet said he retained all of his employees from Sucré Salé to work at Brasserie Saint Germain and is looking to hire additional employees. He said his customers from Sucré Salé have also stopped by the new restaurant on Main Street to see when they will open for business.

The former Sucré Salé space at 109 Danbury Road will house a new gourmet prepared food shop run by former Bernard’s Restaurant owners Bernard and Sarah Bouissou in early May.

Brasserie Saint Germain will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.