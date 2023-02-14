Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield $7 million expansion 70% complete: 'Going to be life-changing'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
RIDGEFIELD – Additional space, expanded programming, connectivity and supervision are all crucial in the design for the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield’s $7 million expansion, which is on schedule to be finished mid-June. The project is 70 percent complete.
“To see it finally here, to see it nearing the completion and have it be open and used, it’s going to be really a dream come true and it’s going to be life-changing for the kids and the community,” said Michael Flynn, chief executive officer, who took Hearst Connecticut Media on a recent tour of the facility. “... This will just allow the club to grow and thrive and do more for the young people and the community at large."