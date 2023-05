RIDGEFIELD — Andrew Maccabe, Ridgefield High School dean and English teacher, has been honored as Ridgefield Public Schools Teacher of the Year.

“Andy is an all-around stellar individual,” the Ridgefield High School said when announcing the news. “His care, compassion, and support of teachers/staff and students are unparalleled. He handles the difficult job of discipline with poise and respect for all individuals.”

The committee continued: “Coming to Andy with difficult situations is easier because of his natural ability to treat all people with dignity, equity, and kindness.”

The release also said Maccabe, who is also an assistant chief at the Weston Fire Department, has a “knack to make every student feel seen… They know he believes in them, and they rise to the challenge. On top of this, he does it as a dean. Kids trust him to go to him with their problems… he is dedicated, passionate, and willing to help.”

One of the criteria for Teacher of the Year recognition is service to the community, the release said.

“It is well known amongst some close colleagues that Andy has come to work smelling of smoke from a fire that he responded to the night before,” the release said. “In addition, the committee cites Mr. Maccabe’s first responder experience as crucial to handling fire drills and other safety issues at RHS.”

Personnel Director Karen Dewing made the surprise announcement in front of Maccabe’s American Studies students, RHS faculty and administrators.

“I knew something was up when I was called out of class,” Maccabe said. “It was the first time in (15) years. The only bad part is I have to follow up after Jessica,” referring to last year’s Teacher of the Year Jessica Margiotta’s “brilliant and hilarious” Teacher of the Year speech at Convocation, the release said.

RPS Teacher of the Year School winners:

East Ridge Middle School — Sara Dalton

Scotts Ridge Middle School — Marc Perry

Branchville Elementary School — Jennifer Armas

Barlow Mountain Elementary School — Andrea Andrew

Farmingville Elementary School — Steve Ethier

Ridgebury Elementary School -Leah Loschiavo

Scotland Elementary School -Melissa Reed

Veterans Park Elementary School — Janine Guernsey