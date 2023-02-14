Alert: Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and Trump’s UN ambassador, launches 2024 Republican presidential campaign

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and Trump’s UN ambassador, launches 2024 Republican presidential campaign.
- At 77 feet, Norway maple tree in Ridgefield is nation's largest
- Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield to open new addition this June
- Ridgefield names principal at Veterans Park Elementary School
- Ridgefield mourns 'Mr. Rob,' bus driver, dad who died at 38
- New Milford Town Council seeks candidate for school board seat
- Scholarship fund set up in memory of former Ridgefield resident
- Ridgefield happenings: Peripheral Neuropathy talk, opera concert
- Ridgefield debates latest proposal related to affordable housing
- Engagement: Wood-O’Sullivan
- Ridgefield man recalls Barbara Walters & his blessed TV career