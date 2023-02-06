Alert: Death toll from 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria rises to more than 4,000

ADANA, Turkey (AP) — Death toll from 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria rises to more than 4,000.
