Abortion, affordable housing, voter fraud debated among Ridgefield-area legislative candidates
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11
From left, CT House District 42 candidates Kim Healy (R), CT House District 111 candidate Robert Hebert (R), CT House District 42 candidate Keith Denning (D) and CT House District 111 candidate Aimee Berger-Girvalo (D) presented their candidacies for office at the Candidates' Forum held at the Ridgefield Library on Sept. 27.
Kaitlin Lyle Show More Show Less
2 of11
A candidate for CT House District 111, Robert Hebert (R) answered voters' questions about his view of 8-30g, reproductive rights and other significant issues.
Kaitlin Lyle Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11
From left, CT House District 42 candidates Kim Healy (R), CT House District 111 candidate Robert Hebert (R), CT House District 42 candidate Keith Denning (D) and CT House District 111 candidate Aimee Berger-Girvalo (D) presented their candidacies for office at the Candidates' Forum held at the Ridgefield Library on Sept. 27.
Kaitlin Lyle Show More Show Less
5 of11
From left, CT House District 42 candidate Keith Denning (D) and CT House District 111 incumbent candidate Aimee Berger-Girvalo answered voters' questions.
Kaitlin Lyle Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11
From left, CT Senate District 26 candidates Toni Boucher (R) and Ceci Maher (D) presented their candidacies for office alongside CT Senate District 24 candidates Michelle Coelho (R) and Julie Kushner (D).
Kaitlin Lyle Show More Show Less
8 of11
Incumbent CT House District 111 candidate Aimee Berger-Girvalo (D) presented her candidacy for office at the Candidates' Forum in Ridgefield on Sept. 27.
Kaitlin Lyle Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11
A candidate for CT House District 111, Robert Hebert (R) answered voters' questions about his view of 8-30g, reproductive rights and other significant issues.
Kaitlin Lyle Show More Show Less
11 of11
RIDGEFIELD — Facing about 150 voters at a candidates' forum, 111th House District candidate Robert Hebert said his personal belief is that every life is sacred.
“But I do understand that women and families have challenges in their life … abortion should be safe, they should be legal and they should be rare, and we need to focus more on them being rare and giving women additional options," said Hebert, a Republican candidate running to represent a district that includes Ridgefield.