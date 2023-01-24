A nod at 90, a 42-year gap and more Oscar nomination numbers

LOS ANGELES (AP) \u2014 A descending look at the numbers behind Tuesday's nominations for the 95th Academy Awards. ___ 90: Age of John Williams, nominated for best original score for \u201cThe Fabelmans.\u201d The composer's latest nomination makes him the oldest person ever to be nominated for a competitive Oscar. Director Agn\u00e8s Varda and screenwriter James Ivory were each 89 years old when they were nominated in 2017. Williams' nomination is his 53rd \u2014 48 for score and five for original song \u2014 putting him second all time to Walt Disney. He has won five, though none since 1994. 42: Years between Oscar nominations for Judd Hirsch. That breaks a record of 41 years that was long held by Henry Fonda. Hirsch got his first supporting actor nod for \u201cOrdinary People\u201d in 1981, and after a long career mostly in television he gets his second, in the same category, for \u201cThe Fabelmans" at age 87. 19: Films in the inaugural Associated Press Top 25 Movies list to get at least one Oscar nomination. The list's No. 1 \u201cThe Banshees of Inisherin\u201d received nine nominations. No. 2 \u201cEverything Everywhere All at Once\u201d got 11. Those snubbed include No. 4 \u201cNope\u201d and No. 5 \u201cThe Woman King.\u201d 16: First time-nominees in the acting categories. The 20 people in the four Oscar acting categories range from relative newbies like Paul Mescal and Stephanie Hsu to screen stalwarts like Jamie Lee Curtis and Brendan Gleeson. Those four and 12 others received their first career nominations. All five men in the best actor category are first-timers, after all five were repeat nominees last year. 14: Career nominations for Diane Warren. The songwriter remains a nomination machine with her best original song nod for \u201cApplause\u201d from \u201cTell it Like a Woman.\u201d It's the sixth straight year she's been nominated. She got her first nod in 1987. Her competitive Oscar count, however, remains zero, and she's not among the favorites this year with Rihanna and Lady Gaga in the mix. She was, at least, given an honorary Oscar in November. 13: All-time nominations for Poland for best international feature. With \u201cEO,\u201d the European country continues an especially strong showing in the international feature category. Poland was in danger of becoming the Diane Warren of nations until \u201cIda\u201d won in 2014. \u201cEO\u201d is also part of a big year for donkeys in film. Major nominees \u201cThe Banshees of Inisherin\u201d and \u201cTriangle of Sadness\u201d also feature the creatures in prominent ways. 9: Career best director nominations for Steven Spielberg. His nod for \u201cThe Fabelmans\u201d puts him in rarefied company, but is not a record \u2014 that goes to William Wyler with 12. Spielberg has won the prize twice. He has been nominated 12 times as a producer of a best picture candidate, winning once, and this year gets his first nomination as a screenwriter, for co-writing \u201cThe Fabelmans\u201d with Tony Kushner. 8: Non-English-language films ever to be nominated for both international feature and best picture. Germany's \u201cAll Quiet on The Western Front\u201d became the latest to pull off the nomination double. All seven of its predecessors have won the international feature Oscar but only one, \u201cParasite,\u201d in 2020, also won best picture. 7: Non-white actors receiving nominations. It was an especially strong year for actors of Asian descent, with a record four getting nominations: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Hsu for \u201cEverything Everywhere All at Once,\u201d and Hong Chau for \u201cThe Whale." 6: Ways Alfonso Cuar\u00f3n has been nominated for Oscars. Few knew the Oscar perennial behind \u201cRoma\u201d and \u201cGravity\u201d was even Academy Award-eligible this year, but he got his first nomination in the short film category for \u201cLe Pupille,\u201d after previous nominations as a producer, director, editor, writer and cinematographer. 5: Writers credited for \u201cTop Gun: Maverick.\u201d With a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks and a screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren, it'll be a crowded stage at the Dolby Theatre on March 12 if the surprise nominee in the best adapted screenplay category pulls off a surprise win. 4: Duos in history nominated for best director. The \u201cDaniels,\u201d Kwan and Scheinert, become the fourth pair to get the honor with their nomination for \u201cEverything Everywhere All at Once.\u201d Two of the three previous teams have won. Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise were nominated and won for co-directing the original \u201cWest Side Story\u201d in 1962. Joel and Ethan Coen were nominated, and won, for co-directing \u201cNo Country for Old Men\u201d in 2008, and got another nom for \u201cTrue Grit\u201d three years later. And actor Warren Beatty and screenwriter Buck Henry were jointly nominated for best director in 1979 for \u201cHeaven Can Wait." 3: Best picture nominees that earned more than $100 million at the North American box office. Blockbusters are back in the running for Oscar's top honor, with \u201cTop Gun: Maverick,\u201d\u201cAvatar: The Way of Water,\u201d and \u201cElvis" getting nominations \u2014 reversing a trend of increasingly smaller and straight-to-streaming films dominating the category. 2: Career nominations for Ryan Coogler. The \u201cBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever\u201d director joins a rare group that has been nominated both as a producer for best picture \u2014 as he was for \u201cJudas and the Black Messiah\u201d in 2020 \u2014 and as a writer of a best original song \u2014 as he was for Rihanna's \u201cLift Me Up\u201d this year. Others to pull off this double include Quincy Jones, Spike Jonez, Barbara Streisand, and Fran Walsh, who became the only person to win in both categories, for \u201cThe Lord of the Rings, The Return of the King,\u201d in 2004. 1: Lifetime Oscar nomination for blockbuster producer Jerry Bruckheimer. The 79-year-old behind \u201cFlashdance," \u201cCon Air\u201d and \u201cThe Pirates of the Caribbean\u201d has his first shot at a statuette with the best picture nomination of \u201cTop Gun: Maverick.\u201d 0: Women nominated for best director. After a couple of years of trend-bucking with back-to-back wins for women in the category, the Academy is back to its historic norm of nominating only men for best director. ___ Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https:\/\/twitter.com\/andyjamesdalton ___ For more on this year\u2019s Oscars, visit: http:\/\/www.apnews.com\/academy-awards ___ This story has been corrected to show the title of the Cuar\u00f3n short is \u201cLe Pupille.\u201d