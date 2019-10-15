Zoning commission to review Branchville building renovations

Construction of a garage, improvements to the parking lot and renovation of a mixed-use building in Branchville are expected to be discussed at an Oct. 29 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. An official public hearing hasn’t been scheduled, at this point.

The property at 33 Ethan Allen Highway is about a third of an acre and contains a four-story frame building with apartments above and a ground floor set up for commercial uses behind a brick facade.

The application on file in the town planning office says the property is in the town’s B-1 commercial zone.

“It is currently developed with an existing multi-use buildings, asphalt and gravel parking lots, walkways and lawn,” the application says.

“The proposed site development includes construction of a 22-foot by 38-foot garage and new paved parking area…”

The “proposed garage will be utilized for storage of construction supplies associated with the window and door business,” the application says. “...The proposed garage would be accessory to the street-level window and door business…”

“The existing multifamily building will also be renovated as part of this project.”

According to the application, the property was the subject of a 1983 permit allowing “a residential use in conjunction with a street-level businesses…” in the B-1 commercial zone.

The application also seeks a permit for development in a flood plain and a local aquifer protection area. The Branchville site is across Route 7 from the Norwalk River.

The property is on the west side of Route 7, between Wilridge Road to the south and The Barn Door parking lot to the north.

The owner is listed as CT Property Assistance LLC and the authorized agent on the project is McChord Engineering Associates.