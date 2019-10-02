Zoe, senior ambassador, American Bulldog mix seeks forever home

Zoe. Zoe. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Zoe, senior ambassador, American Bulldog mix seeks forever home 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Let me introduce myself, I’m Zoe, a 7-plus-year-old American Bulldog Mix, and ROAR’s goodwill ambassador around Ridgefield. You may have seen me at the Keeler Tavern Museum, the Fountain, or the Lounsbury House. I even have my own Instagram account. My name means “Life” in Greek and I love life.

I have trimmed down a bit, over 20 pounds, thanks to the staff at ROAR and the great family who has been fostering me and accompanies me on my walks around our great town. And like some seniors, I enjoy my time on the couch and rests after my walks and take daily “Geritol-like” supplements to keep me going strong.

You will be happy to know that if you are a senior like me, you can adopt me and ROAR will waive the application fee which is $200. I am spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. The great folks at Canine Company are also providing a training session for my adoptive family and a grooming for me. You might say I am the complete package.

Come by and meet me at the ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter located at 45 South Street or go to www.roar-ridgefield.org to learn more.