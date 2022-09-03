Zimbabwe government harasses opposition with arrests, jail FARAI MUTSAKA, Associated Press Sep. 3, 2022 Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 3:09 a.m.
1 of6 Zimbabwe opposition member of parliament Job Sikhala, centre, attends a political rally in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sunday, Feb 20, 2022. Sikhala has been detained in the harsh Chikurubi prison near the capital, Harare, for almost three months, on accusations of inciting violence. The fiery 50-year-old Sikhala has been arrested more than 65 times in his two-decade of political career but has never been convicted of any crime, said his lawyers. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP Show More Show Less
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Opposition politicians languishing in prison. Journalists and government critics harassed and arrested. Public meetings banned.
Zimbabwe’s general election is several months away but many opposition figures say they are already battling intense government repression similar to the iron-fisted rule of Robert Mugabe, the former president who died in 2019.