As Russia loses warship, Zelenskyy hails Ukrainians' resolve ADAM SCHRECK , Associated Press April 15, 2022 Updated: April 15, 2022 1:37 a.m.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — On a day that saw Moscow suffer a stinging symbolic defeat with the loss of its Black Sea fleet flagship, Ukraine’s president hailed his people for their resolve since Russia invaded in February and for making “the most important decision of their life — to fight.”
In his nightly address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainians late Thursday that they should be proud of having survived 50 days under Russian attack when the invaders “gave us a maximum of five.”