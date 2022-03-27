Zelenskyy: Russia sowing a deep hatred among Ukrainians YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press March 27, 2022 Updated: March 27, 2022 1:23 a.m.
1 of20 Smoke rises out of an apartments building damaged by shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. The northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv has been holding out against Russian forces since the early days of the invasion. But the city located not far from the border with Belarus on the road to Ukraine's capital of Kyiv is surrounded, and the suffering of residents who haven't been able to flee is mounting. Olga Korotkova/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 Natalya Vakula, 44, rests in a hospital in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, while recovering from injuries in her leg after a Russian attack in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Biden is in Poland for the final leg of his four-day trip to Europe as he tries to maintain unity among allies and support Ukraine's defence. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 People shelter underground following explosions in Lviv, western Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022. With Russia continuing to strike and encircle urban populations, from Chernihiv and Kharkiv in the north to Mariupol in the south, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday that they cannot trust statements from the Russian military Friday suggesting that the Kremlin planned to concentrate its remaining strength on wresting the entirety of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region from Ukrainian control. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 An injured woman evacuated from Irpin lies on a stretcher in an ambulance on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Russia continues to pound cities throughout Ukraine — explosions rang out Saturday near the western city of Lviv, a destination for refugees that has been largely spared from major attacks. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 A woman shows a shelter in her house basement where she and her neighbours have been living for a month hiding from the Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022. With the invasion now in its second month, Russian forces have seemingly stalled on many fronts and are even losing previously taken ground to Ukrainian counterattacks, including around Kyiv. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 Ukrainian soldiers chat in the front line position close to Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022. With the invasion now in its second month, Russian forces have seemingly stalled on many fronts and are even losing previously taken ground to Ukrainian counterattacks, including around Kyiv. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the destroyed TV and radio tower at Izyum, Ukraine, during the Russian invasion on Friday March 25, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP) Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 People shelter underground following explosions in Lviv, western Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022. With Russia continuing to strike and encircle urban populations, from Chernihiv and Kharkiv in the north to Mariupol in the south, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday that they cannot trust statements from the Russian military Friday suggesting that the Kremlin planned to concentrate its remaining strength on wresting the entirety of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region from Ukrainian control. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 Smoke rises in the air in Lviv, western Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022. With Russia continuing to strike and encircle urban populations, from Chernihiv and Kharkiv in the north to Mariupol in the south, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday that they cannot trust statements from the Russian military Friday suggesting that the Kremlin planned to concentrate its remaining strength on wresting the entirety of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region from Ukrainian control. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian aid workers during a visit to PGE Narodowy Stadium, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian refugees during a visit to PGE Narodowy Stadium, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 A view of a public library damaged by shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. The northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv has been holding out against Russian forces since the early days of the invasion. But the city located not far from the border with Belarus on the road to Ukraine's capital of Kyiv is surrounded, and the suffering of residents who haven't been able to flee is mounting. Olga Korotkova/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy angrily warned Moscow that it is sowing a deep hatred for Russia among his people, as constant artillery barrages and aerial bombings are reducing cities to rubble, killing civilians and driving others into shelters, leaving them to scrounge for food and water to survive.
“You are doing everything so that our people themselves leave the Russian language, because the Russian language will now be associated only with you, with your explosions and murders, your crimes," Zelenskyy said in an impassioned video address late Saturday.
Written By
YURAS KARMANAU