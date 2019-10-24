Youth field hockey teams raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Ridgefield youth field hockey players at their bake sale table in front of Tiger Hollow on Oct. 19. Ridgefield youth field hockey players at their bake sale table in front of Tiger Hollow on Oct. 19. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Youth field hockey teams raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield youth field hockey teams hosted a bake sale fundraiser at Tiger Hollow earlier this month.

The bake sale raised $908 for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and included several raffle items that had been donated from local companies to help support the cause.

Girls who play field hockey in fifth through eighth grades participated in the “Pink Day” event on Oct. 19. Throughout the month, the girls have played in pink uniforms to draw attention to the cause.

To donate visit nationalbreastcancer.org/breast-cancer-fundraising.