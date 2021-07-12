Youngkin declines debate in part over moderator Woodruff

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin's campaign announced Monday that the political newcomer would not debate Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe at a perennial event hosted by the state bar association, in part because of the journalist moderator.
Jeff Roe, a strategist for Youngkin, told The Associated Press that the campaign felt veteran journalist Judy Woodruff would not be an impartial moderator of the Virginia Bar Association debate scheduled for later this month. He said the campaign took issue with a $250 charitable donation Woodruff made over a decade ago to Clinton Foundation earthquake relief efforts in Haiti, because of McAuliffe's close ties to Bill and Hillary Clinton.