Younger Ridgefielders are getting COVID-19, town warns, urging caution

Town officials in Ridgefield are warning younger people to remain vigilant against COVID-19 after recent postive tests in town show people in their 20s to 40s have been catching the virus.

COVID-19 is infecting younger Ridgefielders, said town Health Director Ed Briggs, urging continued vigilance on social distancing measures.

“The last 10 positive tests were reported for patients ranging in age from less than one-year to 86 with the majority in their 20s, 30s and 40s," Briggs said. “This suggests that younger folks are getting out more and may be getting a little careless with precautions such as social distancing and mask wearing.”

Briggs discussed the issue in a release from the town Office of Emergency Management.

A person is considered “infectious” from two days before the time symptoms appear and for a period of 10 days, he said. And anyone who has had unprotected contact with that patient during the 10-day infectious period must begin a self-quarantine that lasts for 14 days until after the last contact with the infected person.

Briggs added an example to simplify: Assume John feels a bit sick on July 1 with a fever. He calls the family doctor on July 2 and is sent for a test that day. The test report comes back on July 5 with bad news -- John has COVID-19.

The infectious period would be from June 30 until July 8. If his girlfriend, Jill, visited him on July 4, she must self-quarantine for 14 days after her last visit with John (or until July 18). While this is typical, infectious times have sometimes been longer.

“So, stay safe and follow the precautions and avoid folks who are not taking precautions,” Briggs said.