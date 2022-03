SEATTLE (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a young man dead Wednesday evening on Third Avenue in downtown Seattle.

The shooting victim, in his late teens or early 20s, suffered a wound to the abdomen, said Seattle police Detective Valerie Carson. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, but later died, the Seattle Times reported.

Police received reports of the shooting around 7:15 p.m., and arriving officers gave the young man aid before Seattle Fire Department medics arrived, Carson said.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the area to see whether it captured the shooting as they search for a suspect, Carson said.

The shooting happened four blocks from another shooting Sunday near Third and Pine Street that left one man dead. The shooting and other violent incidents prompted city officials to call for an increase in law enforcement in the area.

But many business owners have said it’s difficult to get foot traffic in an area that does not feel safe for customers or employees.

After Sunday’s deadly shooting, the owner of Piroshky Piroshky bakery said she planned to close out of concern for her employees and customers.