  • The Ridgefield Police Department hosted its annual Junior Police Academy in the middle of July. During the week-long summer program, campers from the Boys and Girls Club of Ridgefield visit police headquarters to learn what cops do on a daily basis. Exhibits included crime scene investigation, accident reconstruction, laser and radar training, and a K9 demonstration with police dog Loki. Photo: Ridgefield Police Department / Facebook

