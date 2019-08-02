Young Patches the Tiger cat seeks forever home

Patches. Patches. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Young Patches the Tiger cat seeks forever home 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Being a summer rescue, Patches was found “under the boardwalk,” “down by the sea” in a New Jersey beach town. No one knew who had left her behind. Rescuers at the local shelter fell in love with her sweet disposition and unique markings. She was brought to ROAR knowing they would help her find her “fur-ever” home.

Patches might be called a tiger cat, but even more so as a mackeral tabby. Her arrangement of stripes means they run perpendicular to her spine. The contrast between her dark stripes and her gray/brown fur is fascinating.

Gentle Patches just celebrated her 2nd birthday. She enjoys toys that have mice popping out and uses her little paw to try and catch them. Her favorite place to hang out is on a perch looking out the side window of the cat room. She loves people and hopes that before the summer is over she will be with her new family. She’s hard to resist!

Patches has been spayed and is current with vaccinations. The Roar-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter is located at 45 South St. Visit our webite roar-ridgefield.org for adoptions, hours, and volunteering.

Mary Ellen Egan